Online cricket in 2020: The definitive guide

Last Updated on 15 hours ago

4 min read

With three different game formats and a worldwide appeal, cricket is among the most popular sports to place your bets on. Although not popular in some parts of the universe, it has a huge number of followers from others.

In most parts, there is a vast, loyal fan-base that’s wholly committed to the sport. Many players enjoy placing bets on cricket, and it is one of the best sports for betting on. It offers a variety of betting options, different matches, leagues, and tournaments.

The easiest way to place a bet on cricket for real cash is to wager online. However, you need to be careful when it comes to choosing a betting site. Not all sportsbooks or bookmakers offer the best online cricket betting services.

If you are new to cricket betting, then no need to worry. This comprehensive online cricket guide will help you get the best betting tips and sites. Read on to learn more.

Why bet on cricket online?

Online cricket betting is the way to go in 2020. It offers several benefits to its fans, which include a great deal of real money-making opportunities. There’s a wide range of leagues, tournaments, and matches to place your wagers on.

The tournaments comprise of both international and domestic competitions, meaning that players will always have a game to bet on.

India’s tour of New Zeland (Image: HT)

Besides money-making opportunities, online cricket betting also offers plenty of markets and the best odds from the majority of sportsbooks. Also, the sport allows in-play betting and pre-game betting, leading to a vast array of markets that enhance the experience and enjoyment of the game.

No matter the choice of a bookmaker, you will always have the opportunity to wager on a variety of markets across the year.

Online cricket betting sites

Whether you’re a newbie or an experienced player, you need to join an excellent site that offers top-notch betting services. Currently, many sportsbooks claim to provide the best gaming experience when it comes to cricket betting.

This makes it difficult for you to choose a site that is ideal for you. To help you choose the best online cricket betting sites, we have the following for you.

10Cric India

Established in 2019, 10Crics is one of the leading sportsbooks that offer top-notch cricket betting services. It holds a licence from Curacao and covers both major and minor cricket tournaments from India and other parts of the world.

The sportsbook offers a massive range of markets and competitive odds, making it an ideal destination for all players. Its fans will enjoy various markets like over/under total match sixes and to win the match. Furthermore, it has a mobile app that is user-friendly and compatible with most devices on the market.

Also, 10Crics provides you with various promotions, including daily free bets and casino offers. Join the sportsbook now and claim a 100% welcome bonus of up to $10,000 INR plus some free bets.

Betway

Betway was established in 2005, and since then, it has been one of the most comprehensive bookmakers in the world. The sportsbook currently offers over 30,000 betting markets, including to win the toss, match handicap, and man of the match.

Besides a massive range of markets, Betway also offers an array of sports from India and other parts of the world. As a player, you will enjoy betting on various sports like cricket, rugby union, boxing, and formula 1, among others.

Similar to other top sites in India, Betway ensures that its customers can access a massive collection of cricket tournaments and games. At the moment, the casino is offering a 100% bonus of up to $2,500 INR on the first deposit. Join now, and enjoy this offer.

Bodog India

Since 2018, Bodog has been working to enhance its sportsbook and make it available to Indian Players. With the introduction of the sportsbook in India, players from Kolkata to New Delhi to Mumbai can now wager on their favourite cricket games.

Also, there is a casino option for those who love both sports betting and casino games. Bodog ensures that its customers have a huge selection of cricket markets to bet on. Some of the most popular ones include the first wicket method, most match fours, and the top bowler.

The sportsbook offers only many betting options but also generous promotions. All new players will get a 600% sportsbook bonus of up to $6,000 INR plus other ongoing promotions. Register today with Bodog and get the best cricket betting experience.

Online cricket betting markets

For international cricket events, excellent sportsbooks need to provide players with up to 30 separate markets to bet on. However, the maximum number of markets for major cricket events should be 40.

Getting sites that offer this number of markets is difficult, but we have them here. The majority of the sites in this guide offer between 35 and 40 different markets for major events. The following are the main cricket markets available for you.

Match betting

Match betting is one of the most popular ways to bet on cricket. This option allows players to wager on the result of a game.

In general, one side will win a game, and withdrawals are reasonably rare. Although, if the weather throughout the Test Match is not friendly, this usually leads to a drawn game.

Outright Winner

Outright winner markets are also a common form of online cricket betting. Placing a bet on the overall winner of a series or tournament can provide value, especially if you wager before the competition starts.

This market is available throughout a competition, and it will be withdrawn after a winner has been decided. These are just a few markets available for you. Join any of the sportsbooks on our list to get more.