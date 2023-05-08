ISL: Newly promoted RoundGlass Punjab signs Real Kashmir duo on multi-year deals

RoundGlass Punjab FC have completed the signings of Samuel Kynshi Lyngdoh and Lalnuntluanga from Real Kashmir on multi-year contracts. Both the midfielders will be joining the side ahead of their maiden Indian Super League campaign.

Roundglass emerged victorious in the 2022-23 Hero I-League, securing promotion to the coveted top division and becoming the first club from the I-League to do so. With an impressive season-end tally of 52 points, RoundGlass Punjab FC outperformed their closest rival Sreenidi Deccan FC.

As they prepare to compete in the top tier league of India, RoundGlass Punjab FC is focused on fortifying their squad, and they have made significant acquisitions in the two exceptionally talented players from Real Kashmir.

Lyngdoh is a 23 year-old midfielder. His move from the second division to the first division is a significant step in his career as a football player. Playing in the first division will provide him with better exposure and opportunities to showcase his talent on a larger platform.

It's a testament to his hard work and dedication that he was able to make such a move at such a young age. He was also a part of the Kerala Blasters reserves team in the past, and also had earned the title of 'Meghalaya's youngest goal scorer' in the I-League during his time with Shillong Lajong back in 2017.



The Meghalya-born player had impressive performances for Real Kashmir in the second division, with five assists and six goals in 20 games, which caught the attention of the I-League champions, Roundglass Punjab FC.

In addition to Samuel, his teammate at Kashmir in Lalnuntluanga will also be making the move from the north of India to the south. A 23-year-old midfielder from Mizoram, Lalnuntluanga is also set to join the I-League champions on a free transfer.

He too played an important role in Real Kashmir's midfield, providing four assists and scoring two goals in 20 games during his time with the club. Prior to joining Real Kashmir, he played for Swaraj FC. He was also part of Bengaluru FC and FC Goa reserves. His move to Roundglass Punjab FC is a significant step forward in his career, as he will now have the opportunity to play in the first division.

Overall, the moves of Samuel Kynshi Lyngdoh and Lalnuntluanga from Real Kashmir to Roundglass Punjab FC demonstrate the quality of talents that the second division possesses. It also highlights the importance of performing well in the second division, as it can open doors to better opportunities in the Hero Indian Super League.