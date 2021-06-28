ISL: Clubs want FSDL to reduce franchise fee

The effects of the coronavirus have impacted Sports in ways no one ever imagined. As reported by the Indian Express, the Indian Super League(ISL) clubs will request the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to reduce the franchise fee for the upcoming season of the ISL. As per multiple reports, the forthcoming ISL season will also be played in Goa under closed doors, like last year.

The owners of the clubs have cited the economic crisis as the primary reason and will want the governing body of the ISL to waive off some amount of the annual franchise fee charged by them. All the eleven teams pay a franchise fee between the range of 13-16 crores every year. The only revenue source is from the central pool, which is roughly between 12-13 crores a year. The franchise fee evens out the revenue, and apart from this, most teams incur more than 30 crores as losses.

With the ISL being hosted again in Goa, there is an expected drop in revenue because of the entire tournament happening in one state under closed doors and a secure bio-bubble. The clubs won't be making money through ticket sales or branding, and they will also have to manage the accommodation of the players, staff, and everyone involved at a single hotel for more than six months. The expenditure on housing might turn out to be more than what teams spend on traveling in a regular season.





The Fatorda Stadium, the venue where the final of the last two ISL seasons have been held. (Source: ISL Media)

"With the league likely to be held behind closed doors and in one state, combined with the Covid-19 pandemic situation, it is certainly going to impact the financials of the club for this season. So with regards to that, we have requested the league to support us in terms of reduction of the franchise fee," Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane said.



There has been no official confirmation on the dates, venue on the ISL yet, but the reports suggest that Goa will host the league from November to March. The pre-season is supposed to start in October, and the teams will have to be ready with everything planned in September.