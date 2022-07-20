Who are the contenders for this year's T20 World Cup?

It feels as though the sport of Cricket is bringing us one marquee event after another in recent weeks. England's recent test matches against New Zealand were blockbusters, as was their win in the rescheduled test against India at Edgbaston. The ongoing T20 series against Virat Kohli and co. is also proving to be a must-watch. But the biggest event of the year is still yet to come, as the world's greatest teams will be heading down-under to contest the T20 World Cup in October. OddsChecker, which provides the caesars promo code as well as other offers and deals from online bookmakers, have made Brendan McCullum's in-form side joint-favorites for the tournament alongside hosts Australia.

But how will the supposed 'Baz-Ball' hold up in the shortest form of the game? Should England's newly implemented tactics continue to impress in the Australian heat, then they may well live up to the billing as tournament favorites. Throw into the mix the X-Factor that is Jos Buttler, perhaps the greatest white-ball cricketer the world has ever seen, and it would seem that they have everything they need to win the T20 World Cup for the first time this year. Here we look at England and two other major contenders to win the showdown this autumn.





England



England's current resurrection under the former New Zealand wicket-keeper has been mesmerizing. Prior to his appointment, the English had won just two test matches in their previous 18, culminating with a 4-0 drubbing in the Ashes series last winter. However, since then they have won four test matches on the spin as well as blitzing record after record in One-Day Internationals. Admittedly T20 cricket is an entirely different beast to the red ball game, but there can be denying that they are currently riding the crest of a wave, a wave that may thrust them all the way to glory in November. There are a couple of obstacles that they will need to navigate however if they are to replicate their success of 50-over glory in 2019. The first of which is their form in Australia. They have lost the last three Ashes series' down-under by a combined score of 13-0 and they just cannot seem to handle the pressure of playing on those dry, crumbling pitches. In 2018, they did manage to defeat the Aussies 4-1 in an ODi series, and they may look back to that success for some crumbs of comfort. They also must lay to rest the ghost of 2016. That year marked the second occasion that England reached a T20 World Cup final - after lifting the trophy six years prior - and they looked to be on course for victory. Their opponents, the West Indies, needed 19 runs off the final over, which looked to be a herculean task. Step up Carlos Braithwaite, who smashed four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes' to secure victory with two balls to spare. That finale was disastrous for England, and while Stokes has recovered from it in recent years, their mindset may not have.





Australia



The Baggy Greens enter the upcoming tournament as reigning champions, and if that wasn't ominous enough, they are also the hosts. Last year Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77 led them to victory over New Zealand in the showpiece in Dubai, meaning that they swept all before, lifting the trophy for the first time in their history. They will be hoping to reproduce that scintillating form once again in front of a buoyant home crowd. Australia notoriously has more challenging wickets than most other countries on the international circuit, and that can only be of benefit when the tournament gets underway. Their side knows the pitches inside out, and their ground staff will also be working tirelessly to ensure that the surface is perfect for them to retain the trophy. Led by the likes of David Warner, who was player of the tournament last year, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith, the Aussies have a formidable batting lineup capable of winning any game. Add to that their pace attack, which features test captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Stark, and it's clear to see why the hosts are joint-favorites to win the tournament for the second time.





