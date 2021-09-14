What is the winning method in the betting site Betway?

Let us provide you with an answer to this easy inquiry. No, there isn't a sure-fire way to win. The whole betting and casino industry would be out of business if this were true. However, by employing some common sense, you can improve your chances of earning money online. Continue reading.



What is the Betway - brief description

Betway bookmaker office (hereinafter referred to as Betway) is a European online bookmaker, which is a part of Carmen Media Group Ltd. The company was founded in 2002. The head office is located in Malta, the jurisdiction of which is the bookmaker.

Betway betting company cannot be called the leader in the European and world bookmaker market, but it is not an outsider either. Figuratively speaking, using sports slang, we can say that Betway is a "good medium".

Based on independent statistics, the main traffic of the office is in the UK (49%), followed by Germany, Norway and India (5 to 8%). The office has a large list of "banned countries". Traditionally the USA, Turkey, Iraq, Israel are on the list, but there are also Poland, France, Cuba and South Africa on the list of countries whose customers are not accepted.

Winning method and betting strategy in Betway by professionals

Almost invincible betting strategy from the professionals, which has quite obvious disadvantages that hit the beginners the hardest. Fork is an arbitrage situation between two bookmakers, which allows you to get a small percentage of profit in simultaneous bets on two diametrically opposed events.

Despite the fact that the strategy is essentially a win-win, you will need either a huge amount of time to implement it, or specialized high-end software, which is never distributed for free. The most benefit you can get when using the forks for live betting (live bets are bets that are placed right during the match). The odds on these are quite high, but can change every ten seconds, so your speed will be the key to success.

Programs for forks at the same time carry out constant monitoring of the most popular bookmakers, such as Bethway, as well as foreign counterparts. The app also calculates the necessary bet amount for each outcome and in general often provides an extensive amount of statistical data.

A few helpful words

Unsystematic sports betting is a great way to tickle your nerves and cheer on your favorite team, but not a way to make money. Of course, luck and basic analytics can bring you a momentary profit, but in the long run you will be a guaranteed drain on the bank.

Sports betting strategies use analysis, statistics and probability theory in order to steadily make money from betting with a bookmaker, playing for a long time. They completely negate any possible luck or bad luck, as all that is left in the end is stamina and talent.