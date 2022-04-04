What has gone wrong with Italy's football team?

In 2006, Italy defeated France in Berlin to claim their fourth World Cup victory.



They conceded just a single goal all the way to the final on their twelfth consecutive appearance at the tournament. Only once, in 1958, had they failed to qualify. It seemed as though the Azzurri were in the ascendency.



16 years later, a last-minute goal saw them eliminated from Qatar 2022 before it even begins, beaten in their first-round play-off with North Macedonia. Even if they'd negotiated that tough challenge, they still have Ronaldo's Portugal to face, who edged through in their play-off tie. It means there will be no Italy for a second-successive tournament, and it compounds a miserable 16 years in which they've won just a single game, having twice been eliminated in the group stages.



This dismal outcome, which The Times of India suggests could lead to manager Roberto Mancini's exit, comes just nine months after they lifted the European Trophy at Wembley, silencing England's fans singing 'It's Coming Home' with their own cries of 'It's Coming Rome'. With the energized Enrico Chiesa, the evergreen Giorgio Chiellini and enigmatic Manuel Locatelli, they seemingly had a blueprint for the World Cup in Qatar. Rated as outsiders for Euro 2020, they were immediately made many people's dark horses for Qatar 2022.



Instead, they're left destroyed and crushed, exiting the qualifying stages for the second tournament in a row. In 2018, Sweden dealt the killing blow after Italy failed to top a group including Spain, which was no real shock. Their recent group was 'easier', with Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania the opponents. Draws with Switzerland were perhaps surprising, but the same outcomes in Bulgaria and Northern Ireland were. That led them to their play-off with North Macedonia in Palermo, where they received the biggest shock of all. The European minnows have never been to a World Cup finals; they're ranked in the latest Coral football odds as less likely to lift the trophy than Scotland, Peru and Canada. Their victory over Italy wasn't just a surprise; it was a seismic shock that shattered a proud nation, once again.

What has gone wrong for the Azzurri? How have they gone from one of the most successful footballing nations to four-time failures so quickly? Indeed, how have they gone from unbreachable European Champions to Qatar spectators inside nine months

It is partly down to luck, or perhaps profligacy in front of goal. They had 32 shots on goal against North Macedonia, whereas their opponents had just four. They had three times as many chances on goal as Northern Ireland did in their final group game but still only drew 0-0 and could have been beaten after a late effort was hacked off the line. Wastefulness certainly plays a huge part in their demise.



The promise shown at Euro 2020 evaporated, with the swaggering style that swept them through to the final all-but lost. Leonardo Spinazzola, their star of the tournament, injured his Achilles during the tournament, and they've not looked the same without him. Confidence has ebbed, and whilst the Henri Delaunay Trophy might have been heading for Rome on the back of his performances, it was a false flag for their future success.

This winter, as one of the most controversial World Cup tournaments ever gets underway, one of the most successful teams of the 20th century will be at home, with their European Championship Trophy, blaming luck, injuries and opponents' resilience. Still, the truth is their trouble goes much deeper than the last nine months, as their wretched record over the last 16 years proves. Quite where they go from here, contemplating yet another rebuild, only the Italian FA knows.