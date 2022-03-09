Top IPL Betting Sites in India

IPL Betting – Choose the Best Betting Sites in India



The Indian Premier League is the Holy Grail of T20 cricket. The countdown to the new IPL season has started and punters are already working on their betting strategy. If you are looking for tips on IPL betting or searching for the best IPL betting sites, you are in the right place.

In this guide, we shall look at the best betting sites in India for IPL betting and share tips to choose the best bookmakers.





Which Are the Best Betting Sites in India for IPL?



There are dozens of betting sites that cover the IPL and hence making the right choice isn't easy. Some betting sites in India attract you with their deposit bonuses while others enhance your betting experience. We have curated a list of the best betting sites in India for the Indian Premier League.

Fun88: The IPL Betting Site withHighest Security

Current Bonus: Get a 400% bonus up to₹2,500 and a ₹500 bonus for each referral

Fun88 has been increasing its reach and popularity in the Indian market. This UK-based platform has been attracting Indian bettors with the highest levels of security for any IPL betting site in India. During the IPL, the bookmaker offers an extended range of pre-match and in-play odds.

They have focused on personalization to attract Indian bettors and have one of the cleanest interfaces which attractmillions of Indians without access to Credit Cards and wallets to bet during the IPL.

Key Features of Fun88

• Betting in Indian currency

• Excellent referral bonus program

• 24/7 customer support in India

• Extended range of markets for IPL

• Routine bonusoffers for cricket

• Secure and fast deposits

• Immersive mobile apps

• Supports UPI

Apps: Both Android and iOS apps

Deposit methods: Net Banking, VISA, MasterCard, Astro Pay, STICPAY, ecoPayz, GPay, UPI

10Cric: The IPL Betting Site with Best Bonus

Current Bonus: Get a 150% bonus on deposits up to₹30,000 and 10 Free spins on popular slots

Formerly Bet Rally, they were the first bookmaker to create an India-specific domain with a focus on cricket. Since then, it has been one of the most popular destinations for punters in India. They offer exclusive coverage during the IPL with the widest choice of markets for the bettors to engage in Moneyline and in-play betting.

As one of the most popular destinations for IPL betting they offer a lucrative welcome bonus to bettors and have had a record of offering surprising bonus offers during the Indian Premier League every year. There are several promotional offers during the tournament which adds to the fun on this platform.

Key Features of 10Cric

• Indian rupee supported

• 24/7 dedicated customer support in India

• Regular bonuses for cricket betting

• Bets on a live-streamed match mandatory

• Secure, fast, and easy deposits

• Ultra-fast withdrawals

• Widest range of IPL markets

• IPL matches Live stream

• Engaging mobile betting

Apps: Both Android and iOS apps

Deposit methods: Net Banking, VISA, MasterCard, Astro Pay, Neteller, eZeeWallet, ecoPayz, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash Coin, IMPS, Paytm

20Bet: Bookmaker with best mobile application

Current Bonus: Get a 100% bonus on deposits up to₹9,000

20Bet is a newbie in the Indian betting market but it has found wide acceptance among Indian bettors. This European bookmaker has been gaining a strong foothold in the Indian market since allowing bettors to bet in Indian currency.

20Bet covers a wide range of cricketing events from across the world and has had its focus on the Indian Premier League for the last couple of years. They offer bettors the bestmobile applications for Android and iOS making it easy to bet on the go. On the downside, 20Bet doesn't support any of India's homegrown payment systems such as Paytm and UPI.

Key Features of 20Bet

• Indian rupee supported

• 24/7 dedicated customer support in India

• Regular bonuses and promotions

• Bets on a live-streamed match mandatory

• Secure, fast, and easy deposits

• Fastwithdrawals

• Variety of IPL markets

• Excellent mobile applications

Apps: Both Android and iOS apps

Deposit methods: VISA, MasterCard, Discover Card, Skrill,Neteller, eZeeWallet, ecoPayz, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Lite Coin, Perfect Money, Interac

Parimatch: The IPL Betting Site with Great Welcome Bonus

Current Bonus: Get a 150% bonus on first deposit up to₹12,000

Parimatch is one of the newest IPL betting sites but one that is offering some of the established players a run for their money. It offers a vast selection of markets in cricket and expanded markets during the IPL.

The bookmaker has a user-friendly interface both on its website and mobile application making it easy for new bettors to wager on IPL. It has focussed its attention on Indian payment systems and is one of the few bookmakers that let bettors deposit with RuPaywhich has more than 60% of the share in the Indian cards market.

Key Features of Parimatch

• Indian rupee supported

• Accepts homegrown payment solutions

• 24/7 customer support in India

• Secureand easy deposits

• Fast withdrawals

• Wide range of IPL markets

• Engaging mobile betting

• Supports RuPay Cards

Apps: Both Android and iOS apps

Deposit methods: Net Banking, VISA, MasterCard, RuPay Cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Lite Coin, Paytm, Jeton

ShangriLa: The IPL Betting Site with Maximum Deposit Options



Current Bonus: Get a 100% bonus on the first deposit up to₹20,000

ShangriLais a new player in the Indian market, but it has set its focus on bringing in new users to the fold. The bookmaker offers the widest range of deposit options to the Indian bettors including most of the Indian wallets. They run regular promotions with their intensity increasing during the IPL. Their live betting section is decent if not the best for IPL.

They are one of the best betting sites for IPL and are known for offering enhanced odds during the tournament. ShangriLa adds several new markets during the IPL making betting in this tournamentmore exciting. The live betting section is loaded with features including advanced stat making it engaging for the punters to wager during the IPL.

Key Features of ShangriLa

• Indian rupee supported

• Supports maximum Indian wallets

• Secureand easy deposits

• Fast withdrawals

• Wide range of IPL markets

Apps: Android app only

Deposit methods: VISA, MasterCard, GPay, Apple Pay, Perfect Money, Astro Pay, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Jio Money, Mobikwik, Ripple, Ethereum, Tether, Lite Coin, UPI, ecoPayz

How to bet on the IPL

IPL betting is engaging as this tournament is the most competitive T20 league in the world. The best players in this format of the game from across the world feature in IPL. Betting on IPL requires skills and knowledge of the form of players and teams.

It is important to choose the right IPL betting site during this tournament. More betting sites are covering IPL due to the popularity of this tournament. There are lots of things you would need to consider while betting during this tournament and we shall cover them here.

Choosing the right IPL Betting Site:

Your betting experience in IPL rests on choosing the right betting site. Given the popularity of the game in India especially the IPL that sees the best players from across the world, there are dozens of IPL betting sites. They aren't made equal and hence you must choose your destination for IPL betting carefully. There are several things you need to consider while choosing an IPL betting site and these include –

• IPL match coverage

• Access to IPL betting odds

• Higher IPL odds

• Accumulator betting options

• Live streaming options

• In-play betting markets

• Customer support

Markets:

Top Markets in IPL Games

Cricket is an amazing game from a bettor's perspecvtive given the sheer number of markets that are available to the bettors. There are dozens of markets for you to bet on during an IPL game and the most important markets include –

• Outright Winner – In this market you are wagering on the team to win the tournament. For instance, Mumbai Indians have won the title thrice in the last five seasons and they would be one of the favourites this season.

• Match Winner – This is a two-way betting market where you wager on the team expected to win the game.

• To Win the Toss – Toss plays a crucial role in the outcome of a game and in this two-way market you bet on a team that is likely to win the toss.

• Man of the Match – Every game has the best performer of the game who is presented an award 'Man of the Match' and here the bets are on player who is expected to be man of the match

• Top Team Batsman – This market involves betting on the top scorer for a side. For instance, you can bet on Virat Kohli to be the top scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

• Top Team Bowler – In this market you bet on the bowler who is expected to pick maximum wickets for the least number of runs. For instance, you can bet on Kagiso Rabada to be the top team bowler for the Punjab Kings.

• Highest Opening Partnership – In this market the bet is on the highest first wicket stands for both sides. Odds are assigned for 1st wicket partnerships for two sides before the start of the game.

• 1st Over Total Runs – This is a over-under market were bets are placed on the number of runs score in the 1st over of the game

• Number of Runs in Match – This market involves placing bets on the minimum number of runs being scored by both the teams.

• Total Match Sixes – It is an over and under betting market where bets are on the total number of sixes in the game

• Most Match Sixes – It is a two-way market where the bet is on either of the sides to score maximum sixes in the game

• 1st Wicket Method – In this market, bettors wager on the method of the 1st dismissal such as bowled, LBW, caught out etc.

Betting Features

Sportsbook offer several betting features which are useful especially during in-play betting and these include -

• Live streaming – You can watch live games on the mobile app or website and place your bets

• Live score updates – Live score updates help gain insights into the player form and the direction the game is heading

• Bet builder – With this feature, you can bet on different markets within the same game to increase your winning amount

Bonuses and promotions

IPL sees sportsbooks offering the best welcome bonuses and other promotional offers during the tournament. As a bettor, you need to keep your eyes open for the best promotional offers during the event. Let us take you through some of the best bonuses and promotions from top-rated IPL betting sites -

• 20Bet is offering 100% deposit bonus on deposits up to ₹9000 during IPL

• Up to ₹30,000 as welcome bonus on 10cric during IPL

• ShangriLa is offering a 100% deposit bonus up to ₹20,000

• Parimatch has a welcome bonus in the tune of 150% up to ₹12,000

Is IPL Betting Legal in India?

This is one question that comes into everyone's mind as people cite more than150-year-old law Public Gambling Act, 1867bans gambling. This law applies to gambling in physical casinos though some states have specific laws that allow physical gambling. However, this law isn't enforced on betting sites and there are no provisions under this law that prevent bettors from betting on sports on digital platforms. There has been a strong debate for its repeal over the last many years due to the underground betting market that exists in the country.

Sports betting has gained currency in India over the last many years with millions of Indians taking to betting on IPL and other cricket leagues along with other sports. The penetration of smartphones and familiarity with digital transactions has led to a big boost in the Indian sports betting market. It is estimated to touch $2.8 billion by the end of 2022 with the bulk of this being attributed to cricket which remains the favorite sport in India by a distance. We have seen bookmakers come up with their India focussed websites with wide coverage on cricket. You can be during IPL games without breaking any law.

FAQs

How to choose an IPL betting site?

You will need to consider several things to choose the best betting sites in India. These include deposit bonuses, deposit/withdrawal options, availability of live streaming, etc. We have already discussed the features and pros of the most popular IPL betting sites in India, and you should choose one that offers you maximum value.

Can I trust IPL betting sites?

You must exercise due caution while choosing an IPL betting site. There are several betting sites in India that aren't licensed and fall short on security and privacy policies. The sites that we have listed are highly rated for their security and features. You can bet on them without any worries. It is thus important to verify the credentials of the IPL betting site before wagering on it.

How do I deposit and withdraw on IPL betting sites?

Based on the IPL betting site you choose you will see multiple payments and deposit options and you can choose one based on your convenience. VISA, MasterCard, G-Pay, PayTM, and UPI are among the most popular deposit options in India. Apart from these, you can also deposit using wallets and virtual cards. Most bookmakers process withdrawals directly to the bank accounts while some also send payments to wallets.

Is it safe to bet in IPL games?

Yes, when you choose top-rated betting sites you can bet worry-free. These bookmakers have strict security protocols that protect your identity and financial credentials. All deposits and withdrawals are processed through encrypted payment gateways offering complete peace of mind.

Will IPL betting sites cover all games?

IPL is the most popular T20 franchise league in the world. It is a multi-billion-dollar market where millions of dollars are put at stake for every game. Top IPL betting sites cover all the games during the tournament starting from the league stages to the playoffs and final. You will be able to bet on all games of those of your choice.