What you need to know to start online gambling business in India?









Population background India is the second most populous country in the world, with an average population of 27-28 years old, which is relatively young. Based on the increasing smart phones (more than 500 millions citizens now own a smartphone) users and the development of telco operators, the Internet economy has seen amazing growth in the recent years. The population shows that India market has the highest growth potential in the online entertainment industry including gambling. It is common that there are some people involve in gambling activity such as sports betting, horse racing betting, online casino gambling and the most popular poker gaming. So when it comes to choosing a market for an online casino operation, it's true that size matters. This is one of the reasons why you should keep India in your sights if you're thinking of expanding your iGaming empire (or starting one).









Games In India The first thing to start the online gambling business is you should have a product, and the product is casino games. A good gaming product will prolong players' time spend at your website. In India, casino games are divided into games of skill and games of chance. Games of skill are games where you play against other players and where you can win with experience and strategies. It is the individual skills that determine the success rate. Example: Poker, Rummy, Teen Patti, Horse Racing and Fantasy Sports. Games of chance are games where you play against "the house" and whereby most of the situations are depends on luck. It is pertinent to note that players here do not have control over the outcome of the result. Example: Lotteries, Blackjack, Roulette. At present, the popular casino games are mainly cards games and slot machines. As for sports games like cricket, which is not just a sport in India, it is also a national favourite sport. Casino games are very profitable in the India market, especially cricket and poker are seen as key drivers of online gambling. So as a professional white label service provider, Kzing has all the gaming product integrated to the system, which will attract more players to your website especially during tournaments or big sports events. In addition, the other common gambling activities in India are lottery and horse racing. Horse racing has always been a popular sport. Fantasy sports is also a booming industry in India. According to the report, there are about 20 million fantasy gamers in India, and this number is expected to grow to 100 million.








