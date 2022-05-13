GP- Article
New Betting Sites with Live Betting, Best Odds, and UPI
Looking for new betting sites in the Indian market? Look no further. In our detailed guide, we will tell you about the latest online betting sites in India
New Betting Sites In India
We have curated this list to help you get started with online betting in India. Check out the list below.
1. 10Cric: The Best Sports Betting Site in India
Welcome Bonus: 150% bonus up to ₹32,000 + ₹500 free bet
About: 10Cric is an offshore betting site that focuses on the Indian betting market. The sportsbook was launched in 2012 and allows Indian players to place bets. The betting site is owned by ZapZap Marketing.
10Cric has a strong focus on the Indian market. Its sportsbook is filled to the brim with cricket betting options. But bettors will also find many other betting options. Casino game enthusiasts will also not be disappointed with 10Cric.
Since 10Cric is open to Indian players, it would only make sense to provide banking methods that are convenient for Indian players to use. It is a true and authentic betting platform.
Here are some things you need to know about 10Cric
- Offers many cricket betting options
- Net Banking and UPI deposits are available
- Enables players to take part in the outright betting
- Allows you to bet on live games
Apps Available: Yes, for both Android and iOS users
Deposit Methods: NetBanking, Mastercard, Visa, UPI, Neteller, AstroPay, ecoPayz, eZeeWallet, and Cryptocurrency
2. Bons: A Great New Betting Site
Welcome Bonus: 200% On your first deposit over ₹500
About: Bons is one of the brand new betting sites launched in India. It offers a plethora of betting opportunities. The betting markets and odds are incredible.
The site is easy to navigate through. You will find plenty of convenient deposit options to make easier transactions. It has quickly become one of the favorite sports betting sites for the Indians. You can enjoy a safe gambling experience on this platform.
Take a look at the best features of Bons-
- Welcome Bonus to increase your bankroll
- It provides you with many sports to bet on
- Offers live betting options
Apps Available: No
DepositMethods: ecoPayz,ecoVoucher,AstroPay,Neteller,Visa, Mastercard, and Cryptocurrency
3. PureWin: A Betting Site with the Best Odds
Welcome Bonus: Free Bets up to ₹10,000 to Bet on Cricket Matches
About: Launched in 2019, PureWin is one of the new betting sites that Indians can access. Previously, it was known as Pure Casino but since they started offering sports betting options, the name has been changed to PureWin.
PureWin is completely safe for betting. It definitely has the best cricket betting odds in India at present. But other than cricket, you can also bet on Football, Kabaddi, Tennis, etc.
PureWin has an excellent live betting feature. So, you can enjoy the thrill of live betting. Live streaming is available for selected games.
Check out the top features of the sports betting site-
- Various deposit and withdrawal options
- Lucrative welcome bonus for new players
- Loyalty Program to keep you entertained for a longer time
- Sports Betting site is mobile compatible to bet on the go
Apps Available: No
Deposit Methods: Visa, Mastercard, RuPay, PhonePe, AstroPay, ecoPayz, Skrill, PayTM, UPI, NetBanking, and Cryptocurrency.
4. Parimatch: Most Popular Modern Indian Betting Site
Welcome Bonus: 150% Welcome Bonus of up to ₹20,000
About: Parimatch was established in 1994 and opened its gates to the Indian players a few years back. It is well-adapted to the Indian players. Parimatch is a fun betting site that is all about having a good time.
Parimatch is one of the new betting sites providing a betting platform focusing on live cricket betting. It has betting options for some of the most popular sports, such as cricket, football, basketball, tennis, and many more. You can easily deposit money on the platform through one of the convenient payment methods. What's more, Parimatch is available in different Indian languages. So, you can browse in the language you understand.
Check out the top features of Parimatch-
- Provides a big selection of cricket betting options
- It has a great betting exchange, jackpots, and live betting
- Offers live cricket betting options
- User-friendly and modern interface
Apps Available: Android and iOS
Deposit Methods: UPI, Netbanking, Visa, Mastercard, PayTM, RuPay, PhonePe, and Cryptocurrency.
5. Shangri La: First-Rate New Betting Site
Welcome Bonus: 100% Welcome Bonus of up to ₹20,000
About: Shangri La is a part of the Shangri La Casinos operating several gaming facilities across the world. But now the most popular site is available to the Indian players as well.
The betting site in India lets you bet on more than 21,000 live events every month. You can easily stream the matches and place your bets. This licensed bookmaker provides a wide range of sports betting choices. In fact, you can bet in Indian currency.
Take advantage of the Bet Builder feature that lets you place multiple bets on one event. But for now, it is only available for football.
Take a look at the features you will get at Shangri La-
- The Bet Builder feature lets you bet multiple times on the same event
- Welcome Bonus has a low wagering requirement of 8x
- Offers a many Indian-friendly payment methods
- More than 250 different betting options for 50+ sports
Apps Available: Only for Android users
Deposit Methods: Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, ecoPayz, AstroPay, AmazonPay, UPI, Netbanking, Jio Money, PhonePe, Mobikwik, PayTM, and cryptocurrency
6. Fun88: A Trusted Indian Betting Site
Welcome Bonus: 400% Welcome Bonus of up to ₹2000
About: Fun88 started a long time back in the year 2009 but it was not available in India until a few years back. It is one of the best betting exchanges in India. So, you can buy bets from other players. It makes sports betting more exciting and thrilling.
At Fun88, there are 30 different sports to bet on. You will find a section that lets you bet on virtual sports. You can deposit money really quickly using convenient payment methods.
Being licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, it can be the perfect betting site for you.
Check out the top features of the betting sites
- Offers a betting exchange available for the Indian players
- There is a plethora of bonus and promotional offers
- Fun88 covers every sport that you can think of
- It has different deposit methods available
Apps Available: Yes, both for Android and iOS smartphones
Deposit Methods: Netbanking, Visa, MasterCard, Local Bank Transfer, UPI, Google Pay, AstroPay, ecoPayz, and ECOBanq
7. 20Bet: Quality Betting Site in India
Welcome Bonus: 100% welcome bonus up to ₹9,000
About: 20Bet is a betting platform offering various betting options for all types of bettors in India. It has opened its door to the Indian players recently.
The sports betting site in India offers more than 1000 live betting events from 30 different sports to bet on. It has an extensive collection of betting markets for different sports categories. No matter whether you are looking to bet on the IPL cricket league or Premier League of football, you can find it on this platform.
The bookmaker accepts many payment methods to deposit and withdraw money. Since it accepts Indian currency, you don't have to go through the hassle of currency exchange.
Here are the most striking features of the betting site-
- Covers popular cricket betting leagues and tournaments
- Offers players to bet on live events
- Live game streaming to place effective bets
- Impressive Welcome Bonus for new players
Apps Available: No
Deposit Methods: Visa, Mastercard,Neteller,Skrill, Jeton, ecoPayz, Perfect, and cryptocurrency.
8. Betway: The Safest Betting Site in India and Across the World
Welcome Bonus: 100% Welcome Bonus of up to ₹2500
About: Betway was established in 2006 and began offering its betting catalog to Indian players sometime back. So, it is still quite new to the players.
It is one of the best betting sites for Indians. Betway has one of the most comprehensive betting options. But what will impress you the most is that it has the best live betting platform. Betway is a global betting platform with millions of happy bettors all across the world. It has a license from the Malta Gaming Authority, making it one of the safest betting sites.
In case you like live betting, Betway is not going to disappoint you. There is a big selection of sports that you can bet on and it includes your favorite sports, such as football and cricket.
Here's everything you are going to find on the betting platform
- Live betting and streaming options make betting more thrilling
- Convenient deposit and withdrawal methods to make easy transactions
- A wide range of promotional offers
- Largest selection of cricket matches
Apps Available: Yes, for Android smartphone users
Deposit Methods: Mastercard, Visa, Bank Transfer, UPI, NetBanking, Skrill, and Neteller
How to Bet in India?
Are you new to sports betting? Don't worry! This section is going to guide you through the betting process. You get to know things about new betting sites before you start placing your bets.
Choosing the Right Betting Site in India
The first step to sports betting is to choose the best betting site in India. There are a few factors that you need to take into consideration while doing that.
- Live Streaming Options
Live streaming makes sports betting more thrilling. With this option, you can bet on the game while it is still in progress. This increases your winning chances. So, the feature comes with many benefits.
- Range of Betting Promotions
Make sure that you pay attention to the promotions offered by the betting sites. Choose one that is more profitable and comes with reasonable terms and conditions. So, make sure that you read the fine line.
- High Betting Odds
Odds play a significant role when it comes to sports betting. Choose only those betting sites that offer decent betting odds of 1.6 or greater. The higher the odds, the more money you can make by winning the bets.
- Availability of Betting App
You can't always sit back at home to bet. So, an app that will let you place bets on the go is an important feature. It is always better to choose a site that has an app for Android and iOS users.
- Beginner-Friendly Feature
The sports betting site you are choosing should be beginner-friendly. It should not be hard for you to locate what you are looking for. You should be able to place bets with a click or two.
- Trustworthiness
Since you will be investing your real money, it is important that you make sure that online sportsbooks are reliable and trustworthy. Check for its gambling license. Also, check the security features that the site is using.
- Welcome Bonus
Welcome Bonus gives you a jumpstart at the betting site. So, check if the betting site provides a good Welcome Bonus. But don't forget to read the terms and conditions before claiming the bonus.
Markets
Markets offered by the site play a big role in your betting experience. Some of the top betting markets offered by new betting sites are given below-
- Best Player
- Winning team
- League winner
- Team to score the most
- Top Batsman
- Top Bowler
Betting Features
Now, let's take a look at the top betting features you should look for in an online sportsbook.
- Live Betting: Live sports betting is one of the top features you should look for. It allows you to bet while the game is still in progress.
- Live Streaming: There are a few betting sites that will allow you to stream the game live on the betting platform.
- Betting Exchange: It is a feature that lets you place multiple bets on the same event.
Bonuses and Promotions
Bonuses can improve your betting experience on the platform. Here are the top bonuses and promotions you will find on betting sites.
- Welcome Bonus: It is the bonuses provided to the players when they join and deposit money at the site for the first time.
- Free Bets: Some sites will let you place a certain number of free bets on the games you prefer.
- No Deposit Bonus: At times, a site might provide you with some free money as soon as you register on the site.
- Reload Bonus: Reload bonus is provided to loyal customers who return to deposit money on the betting platform.
Is Betting Legal in India?
Yes, online betting is legal in India. Every state decides if they would like to impose any laws on online sports betting. Until now, only a few states in India have formed a law against betting online.
Indian betting laws are a little unclear and vague and this confuses a lot of people. But there is no federal law that mentions online betting. According to the Public Gambling Act of 1867, it is illegal to offer betting services in India. But as all the new betting sites we have listed are licensed offshore, there is nothing to worry about.
FAQ
Are All New Betting Sites Legal in India?
Yes, the newly launched betting sites are legal in India as long as they have a license from offshore authorities. Check out our list of new legal betting sites, which accept players from India.
Do the Betting Sites Accept Indian Currency?
Yes, in most of the newly launched betting sites in India, you will be able to bet in Indian currency. So, Indian players don't have to go through the hassle of currency conversion. The money you deposit is the money you get in the betting site account.
How to Withdraw Money from New Betting Sites in India?
Withdrawing money from a sports betting site is as easy as depositing money. Just go over to the banking section and choose your preferred payment method and place the withdrawal request. If you have fulfilled the bonus wagering requirements and completed the verification process, the withdrawal request at the new betting sites will be processed in no time.
Which is the Most Trusted Sports Betting Site?
According to the licensing and regulation, 10Cric does quite well. It offers prompt customer service to the Indian players.
How to Get a Welcome Bonus on an Online Betting Site?
Almost every betting site provides its new customers with a Welcome Bonus. Claiming an online bonus is easy. When you have decided which betting site you want to join, make a deposit, and claim the offer. But make sure that you read the terms and conditions before claiming the bonus.