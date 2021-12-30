Melbet Promo Code India - Use CRICMAX & Get up to 8000 INR

Melbet is one of the important names to consider in the Indian batting space. Apart from its support for Indian currency, Melbet caters to Indian punters in a whole host of ways. One should look at the different choices available to make a final call on choosing the brand.

Important bonuses to get using the Melbet promo code

Anyone who makes use of the Melbet promo code will be eligible for some attractive offers. The top bonuses that are open to players when they enter into the platform are:

Welcome Offer Sports: Get Up to 100% of first deposit limited to 8000 INR

Welcome Offer Casino: Get daily FREE Spins in specific games per day

Free bet offer: Get Up to 2150 INR as free bets with 2150 INR bet

The sports welcome offer is one of the largest provided by Melbet, as users get a significant bonus on their first deposit. A player needs to deposit at least 110 INR to qualify for the offer. The bonus received using this offer needs to be applied on at least five accumulator bets, which have odds of 1.40 or more. The accumulator would also be valid only with three or more events.

The new casino users will get to enjoy free spins every day for the first week. This bonus is available only once and the number of free spins received will differ every day. These free spins would be applicable only on the 'Game of the Day' title. Crucially, any wins generated using the free spins do not come with a wagering requirement.

The free bet offer will be available when users deposit and wager 2150 INR on a market with at least 1.50 odds or more. This qualifying bet should be placed within 30 days after making the deposit. Once the qualification requirement is met, the bonus will be automatically credited into the account.





How to become a member on the Melbet platform



The attractive set of offers available to customers mean that people do sure a lot of interest in signing up with Melbet. There are a certain set of procedures that need to be deployed to get accepted on the platform. The various steps involved would be:

Clicking on the link above so that you are taken directly to the official site

Initiating the registration page from the official site

Choosing any of the four options available to create a new account

Providing the personal and financial details requested on the registration page

Giving the correct Melbet promo code – CRICMAX– in the registration section

Agreeing to the terms and conditions listed on the platform

The four options are phone number, email, one-click registration, and social network. Depending on the convenience levels of the user, they can sign up on the platform within a matter of a few minutes. One sure to take additional care when entering the promo code, as this is one of the areas where people tend to make simple mistakes and end up not qualifying for the immense welcome offers available on the site.

Bonuses available in different sections of Melbet

Melbet promo code India will be an attractive way to claim the welcome offer, but there are a ton of other bonuses on the platform that are truly interesting. One of the attractive choices would be to go for the 'bonus for 100 bets' where Melbet will provide the average stake of the 100 bets placed by a user provided that they are completed within 30 days. As long as the stakes are placed on markets with odds of 1.30, users will be eligible for this offer. The campaign is only meant for the pre-match bets. If users are placing live bets, then a combination of pre-match and live bets will work.

The casino VIP cashback is a loyalty program that is run by Melbet to reward its regular players. Depending on the platform spends, a player would be placed in different tiers, which have better rewards as the player makes up the ladder.

Melbet also provides a 100% refund of an accumulator bet if just one – among a minimum required of seven – of the selections loses. Furthermore, the accumulator bet should comprise markets that have odds greater than 1.70 or more. This offer is open to live and pre-match match bets.

FAQs around the Melbet promo code





Is it safe to use the Melbet platform?



Melbet is undoubtedly a very safe platform where users from around the world spend time on sports bets and casino games. This platform uses many safety options like encryption to keep users safe and secure.

What are the reasons for players to seek a promo code?

The promo code issued by Melbet comes with the advantage of handing over some excellent bonuses. This includes an attractive welcome offer and the code is in demand for this reason

Can players make use of the deposit options for free?

The deposit options supported by Melbet are available for free as long as the user meets the minimum deposit requirements of the specific payment method.

What is the license situation with Melbet?

Melbet has a license from the government of Curacao. This allows the brand to operate in different parts of the world including India.

Can players receive the welcome offer twice or more?

The welcome offer from Melbet is meant to be accessed only once by a player. It is not offered twice under any circumstance.

Are there any changes in the bonuses when accessing from a mobile device?

There are no changes to the bonuses when users are accessing the Melbet platform from a mobile device. Likewise, there are also no additional bonuses meant only for mobile users.

What is the minimum amount required for a deposit?

The minimum deposit to add funds into the account depends on the payment option in question. Even then, the payment options supported by Melbet start their requirements from as low as 500 INR.

What is the minimum amount required for a withdrawal?

The minimum withdrawal amount differs from one payment option to the other. For starters, the base requirement in the withdrawal section would be 100 INR.

Are users required to verify their account?

Yes, account verification is a crucial part of Melbet. This verification can be done through several means like email and phone number.

Is it possible to watch live sports events?

Yes, Melbet provides the option of live streaming to a certain extent. This may not be comparable to some of the industry leaders, but punters can watch certain sports events without any cost.

Sports betting markets handled by the platform

Betting options for a sports punter

Melbet is a great destination for any sports punter, as dozens of events from around the world are covered on any day. The brand, however, is not just meant for betting on sports, as it even covers anything from weather to politics. Unsurprisingly, Indian punters would be more focused on the cricket betting section, where the pre-match and live markets are rich in terms of variety. Almost every top event happening around the globe would be featured by Melbet, which has a reputation for offering a higher than average figure when it comes to cricket betting markets.

Aside from cricket, users are likely to find a great selection of opportunities in sports like football, horse racing, and golf. As one of the new age platforms, Melbet also takes interest in covering eSports tournaments. The live betting section is a huge attraction on the Melbet platform. Every user will be able to use associated features like live streaming to get the most out of the live betting platform. The live betting options come with a layer of features like fluctuating odds, cash outs, live updates, and more.

Since the margin of the sportsbook is very competitive, users are unlikely to have the need to compare prices before placing bets.





Entertainment offered by the casino titles



The Melbet promo code India can also be used to gain an advantage in the casino section as well. Apart from featuring a regular set of casino games, there are also live dealer titles in this segment. Many of the games provided by Melbet turn out to be fast-paced action games where users can expect a lot of entertainment every time they decide to place a wager. Many of the titles are split up into the following categories:

Slots

TV games

Bingo

Russian roulette

Teen Patti

Many of these games come with a decent RTP figure to keep players interested for a long time.

User Experience

The use of a Melbet promo code has become quite enjoyable since the site has undergone a massive design change, which has brought in a huge amount of freshness compared to the old design. The design touches look modern and it does not take long to get acquainted with the platform on every front. It also takes a few clicks to reach the desired destination – whether it is bonuses, sportsbook, casino, or account sections.

Customer Support Quality

Melbet has been able to set up a decent number of options in the customer care segment. One can write emails, request callbacks, or initiate a live chat with one of the customer service representatives. There is also an option to get support through a direct phone call. All these choices are standard fare in the online sportsbook segment, but Melbet has fine-tuned them to offer excellent service.

Banking Options

Deposit

Melbet is a fast-growing destination for placing bets and this is possible due to the support for many payment options. A huge credit, though, should go to the type of payment options supported by Melbet, as these are primarily choices that are available for Indian users. The top choices available in the deposit section is set up in four segments:

Bank cards

e-Wallets

Mobile payments

Cryptocurrencies

Among these segments, the top choices available for users would be:

Visa

MasterCard

Maestro

Skrill

Jeton wallet

WebMoney

Yandex money

NETELLER

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin

The minimum and maximum figures supported by the payment options will differ widely. One can choose options that would ideally suit them without worrying about additional fees and surcharges.

Withdrawals

There may not be a huge number of withdrawal options, but the key choices are:

MuchBetter

AstroPay

UPI

ecoPayz

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Ethereum

All payment options can be used without any service charges. Thus, the entire bonus received courtesy of the Melbet promo code can be enjoyed completely. All of the withdrawal options supported by Melbet are instant.

Experience of betting on mobile devices





The Melbet promo code can also be quite powerful for those who are using the platform from a mobile device. There are apps that offer a very optimised experience on iOS and Android devices. These come with advantages like push notifications. As long as the user has a good network connection, the app will be the best way to access Melbet. Every feature found on the desktop makes its presence felt even on the app. Of course, users have to undergo different experiences while trying to install the app on an Android or iOS device.



Pros & Cons

Pros

Live betting option

Easy to register and open an account

Welcome bonus offers

Many betting options

Cons

Live chat option can be slow

Less promotional offers for eSports punters

Design appears very dated

Comprehensive summary and review of Melbet: Excellent option

The Melbet promo code 2021 is undoubtedly one of the best ways to experience this platform, which has a lot going for it in terms of acting as a sportsbook or as an online casino. There are a ton of bonuses that are provided to players on a regular basis. There are not too many online gambling brands that are able to get the sportsbook and casino right in one go, but Melbet has been able to achieve the same. It is difficult to go along with Melbet while trying to bet on cricket or any other sport. Even signing up on the platform is extremely easy. This is one excellent option when betting on sports or trying to play casino titles.