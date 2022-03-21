Megapari: Sports Betting Site and App Review, New Player Bonuses

Megapari Review - What Bets and Bonuses Wait You at the Official Site

Betting site Megapari is a modern betting platform operating officially in India from 2019. It is a reliable site because it operates under the international license of Curacao. It is now one of the leading companies in India, providing betting on dozens of sports. Thousands of events are published daily in the line, on which you can bet. And all new customers will receive a lucrative bonus of up to 9,000 Indian rupees on their first deposit.

Megapari India Review

The brand is registered in 2019, so it is a relatively young betting platform in India. But the quality website with a wide spread, good odds and generous bonuses contributed to its faster development in the international betting market. Today the client audience of Megapari reaches 400 thousand users. And in India, the popularity of the resource is due to the availability of a variety of cricket betting.

Year of creation 2019 License Curacao Players from India Accepts Currency Supports INR Type of entertainment Sports betting, online casino, poker Platforms Browser version, Android and iOS mobile app Sign Up Bonus 100% cash bonus on first deposit up to 9000 INR Payment Services MasterCard, VISA, Skrill, Neteller, WebMoney, GPay, AstroPay, Jeton, SticPay etc. Minimum Deposit 55 INR Customer Service Online chat, email

The design of Megapari betting site is dominated by dark shades, diluted with light design elements. This design does not strain the user's eyes during a long stay on the site. The interface of all pages is automatically adapted to the screens of mobile devices, if users enter the site from their phones.

Apart from the navigation buttons and information banners, the main page displays popular events. Megapari India provides the opportunity to bet on several dozens of sports disciplines and thousands of events every day.

Megapari Bonus for Newbies

Any player from India who registers on the site for the first time will get a welcome bonus on their first deposit. It is 100% of the deposit amount, but not more than Rs 9,000. To use the bonus you have to

Register an account; After authorization in the personal cabinet, go to the profile settings and specify all the necessary personal data; Deposit between Rs. 90 - 9000.

Once the funds are credited, an additional 100% will automatically be credited to the bonus account. There are also wagering conditions for the bonus offer. In order to withdraw funds, the bonus must be put in five times within 90 days. You must place express bets containing at least 3 events, each with odds from 1.4.

Megapari Registration

Before you can bet on sports at megapari India, you first need to register. Without an account created, the functionality for betting, depositing and withdrawing funds, and using bonuses is not available. The registration procedure on the site is as follows:

Go to the site and on the main page click "Registration"; Choose a bonus before filling in the data; Choose in the registration form the way of registration - by email, phone number or in one click; Fill in the appropriate registration fields.

After successfully creating an account, just confirm your phone number or email. In case of one-click registration, keep the system-generated login and password.

Only users over 18 years old can register and bet at Megapari. Don't try to cheat the administration, otherwise your account will be blocked.

Megapari Mobile App

For those who prefer to bet on sports from their mobile, the betting site has developed a multifunctional application. It can be downloaded to Android and iOS devices.

You can download Mega Pari on Android and iOS directly from the site. To install it:

Go to the official website and go to the smartphone app page. Click on the link to download the APK file for Android or the link to download the app from the App Store. In the case of APK, you need to allow the installation of programs from unknown sources in the phone settings. Install the program on your smartphone.

When the installation is complete, a shortcut will appear on the desktop of your phone to launch the application. Now you can login and start betting.