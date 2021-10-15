Kzing's Milestone

In the past two years, there has been an increase in the number of white label companies in the gambling industry. Some have started from the gaming companies and transformed into a white label company, some just invested into this industry because they have strong resources. Unlike them, Kzing is truly a white label company from the beginning, providing website building services, develop systems, integrate game & payment gateway API, which is a very handful white label company within the industry.
White label company is the main reason of accelerating the growth of gambling industry because the first step of getting into entertainment platform, you will need to start from building a website enabled with betting system, which only white label company can provide such system. As early as 2012, Kzing has invested heavily in the development of a backend system for betting platform use. Kzing help many established clients to build betting platforms, support with strong back-end technical team, and also provides a series of network security measures such as servers, CDN systems, intact third-party payment channel and popular online games such as poker, cricket, horse racing, cock fighting and etc.
Following the digital trend, Kzing created a mobile APP in 2016, and also enhanced the internal system structure and anti-hijacking technology. In recent years, Kzing has gained insights into the development of the gambling business, continuously improved and launched new solutions and products to serve the clients better. Kzing also venture into the Asian market, released more currency (including cryptocurrency) and language systems respective to particular markets. Aside from this, Kzing always optimize the app to ensure the app is in the stable condition. And in the year 2020, Kzing also develop a new Sports APP which can act as a tool to help generate turnover volume for the operators and bring more fun experience to players.
2012-2014
The Beginning Of The Journey
The industry is at its emerging phase
Kzing team invested heavily in researching the system structure of entertainment companies
After in-depth research and analysis, the Kzing system was officially launched in 2014
2015
Breaking The Shackles Of Tradition
Kzing system officially operates
Developed an unprecedented gaming systems in a short time
Provides a unique & fastest website building service
2016-2017
Strategic Partnership With IM
Co-operate with game provider IM to expand Kzing into an integrated white label solution provider, support one-stop services to clients, so that clients' site can get on track within short period.
Launched mobile APP at the same time, which detonated public opinion in the industry and was well received
Keep Up With The Trend On Analyzing Big Data
Kzing has invested heavily in the development of internal systems, deeply optimize the backend system structure & big data analysis, and equipped with new world-class servers as well as first-class cloud system
Cooperate with excellent CDN companies to create the best network environment for clients
Implement SSL anti-hijacking technology
Publish multi-currency and multi-language system
Won the favour and trust in the industry by helping many clients create entertainment platforms.
2018-2019
Exclusive One-Stop Services In The Industry
Kzing focuses on promoting one-stop services: compulsory backend system training, staff accommodation, office space and one-on-one private consultants
Full assistance in setting up operation points
Design many front-end templates for client selection
Develop user-friendly systems to satisfy player's user experience
Integrate many popular games from different countries.
2020-2021
Co-Created Native Sports APP With IM
Launching of the Sports APP to prepare for the upcoming sports event
Implement & Develop Asia Market
Discover market opportunities with abundant of resources, lead customers to explore new markets together
New Asian markets include India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, etc.
Promote Products & Services Within The Industry
Develop new systems time to time as a continuous improvement
Enhancement on the existing system
Deeply in researching and design the APP features in order to achieve best user experience
Optimize the front-end design
Promote crypto currency deposit payment channels
In short, Kzing White Label being one of the best white label company in the industry, taking advantage of early start and professionalism, Kzing has risen to become leading white label company within Asia market. Kzing uses a large amount of funds, time and talents since establishment, all the efforts has transformed Kzing into a strong company and hence, provides every customer a stable online gambling platform.
