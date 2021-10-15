Kzing's Milestone

In the past two years, there has been an increase in the number of white label companies in the gambling industry. Some have started from the gaming companies and transformed into a white label company, some just invested into this industry because they have strong resources. Unlike them, Kzing is truly a white label company from the beginning, providing website building services, develop systems, integrate game & payment gateway API, which is a very handful white label company within the industry.



White label company is the main reason of accelerating the growth of gambling industry because the first step of getting into entertainment platform, you will need to start from building a website enabled with betting system, which only white label company can provide such system. As early as 2012, Kzing has invested heavily in the development of a backend system for betting platform use. Kzing help many established clients to build betting platforms, support with strong back-end technical team, and also provides a series of network security measures such as servers, CDN systems, intact third-party payment channel and popular online games such as poker, cricket, horse racing, cock fighting and etc.

Following the digital trend, Kzing created a mobile APP in 2016, and also enhanced the internal system structure and anti-hijacking technology. In recent years, Kzing has gained insights into the development of the gambling business, continuously improved and launched new solutions and products to serve the clients better. Kzing also venture into the Asian market, released more currency (including cryptocurrency) and language systems respective to particular markets. Aside from this, Kzing always optimize the app to ensure the app is in the stable condition. And in the year 2020, Kzing also develop a new Sports APP which can act as a tool to help generate turnover volume for the operators and bring more fun experience to players.