Indian Super League Betting Guide - 2021/22

Introducing the Indian Super League

The Indian Super League (ISL) is one of the highest-level football leagues in this part of the world. The only reason it isn't the sole highest league is that one other exists - the I-League. The ISL was only founded back in 2013, so it is a relatively new league. But despite it being so new, Indian punters are able to bet on it at many leading sites! Since the league has 11 teams who all play each other twice, there is plenty of action too.

At the conclusion of the season, one team is crowned as regular-season champions. Of course, the team that gets this is the one that accumulates the most points. Beyond this, other teams can qualify for the ISL Final, which is where the ultimate league winners are decided. Now with that out of the way, let's focus on how you can get started with betting on the ISL.

Indian Super League Betting Guide: Set up an account

India is actually full of enticing betting sites these days. There are many that you can sign up with, although you should try and choose the very best (more on this later). So, once you've found a solid ISL betting site, it's then time to take the plunge and register. Here's how you do it:



Creating a username and password

In order to make your account unique, you must enter an email/username and password. We'd advise creating a strong password so that it cannot be compromised! And of course, the username/email you enter cannot already be in use.

Providing personal details

To legally place sports bets in India, you must be an Indian resident and be over the age of 18. These details are requested when signing up. Basically, you must enter your full name, DOB, address, and give some contact information too. Make sure that the details are entered exactly as shown on your supporting documents, as these will need to be shown once the account is open.

Opening the account and securing your welcome bonus

Once you've entered all of the required information, you can open the account. You should notice that many IPL betting sites offer a welcome bonus too. Some of these offers are credited following a deposit, but some require a deposit and wager. Just make sure you are aware of what's required and meet the criteria to bag your bonus.





Indian Super League Betting Guide: Choosing a site



As promised, we'd like to share a bit of information so that you can bet at the very best sites. There are a few factors to get through, so let's get started right away:

The welcome offer

As previously stated, most ISL betting sites have a sign-up offer of some kind. However, not all bonuses are of equal size, and they aren't all straightforward to redeem. For that reason, it's important to shop around and see which sites have the best sign up bonuses.

How the odds compare

The odds provided for Indian Super League betting determine how much you could ultimately win. Of course, this depends on whether you make successful bets or not. But basically, you want to pick a site that provides higher odds than others. Higher odds mean a higher potential return, which is always preferable.

Range of events and markets

There are many games taking place throughout the ISL season. However, not every betting site covers every single game. Again, you should look for sites that are as comprehensive as possible regarding this. The more games covered, the more ISL betting fun you can have. In addition to this, finding sites that offer a diverse range of markets for individual matches is always better.

Checking out the popular markets

So, now you know what the ISL is, how to set up an account, and how to find the best sites - what should you actually be wagering on? We're glad you asked!



Moneyline

The Moneyline market is the main one for all ISL games. Basically, this market indicates who will win, or whether the game will end in a draw. This is a very broad market, as all you need to do is predict the outcome, but it's one of the simplest.

Goalscorers

Here you can predict who will score goals, whether both teams will score, and who might score first. The range of markets for goalscorers is actually very diverse, and you can usually back this market before kick-off and during the match.

Exact score

Predicting the exact score of an ISL game is difficult. Then again, that's why the odds are usually favourable for those that dare go down this avenue. The more obscure the final score you go for, the higher the possible return.

Handicaps

It's always worth exploring the handicap markets if one team is clearly a huge favourite. That's because the value in standard moneyline markets won't be too great. Therefore, if you shoot for a handicap, the game is then balanced out, hence a better potential return.

Things to consider before placing your bets





Looking for ISL tips is all well and good. But in this Indian Super League betting guide, we also recommend doing some of your own research to justify a betting selection. On that note, here are some things you should investigate prior to making a wager for this league:



Head to heads

Checking out how two teams have performed against each other in the past is a good move. Certain team styles add up well against others, and this can have a huge bearing on the outcome of a game.

Recent form

The form is usually a good indicator as to who might win the match. A team with many wins under its belt in recent times will be more confident than a team with a string of losses. This goes without saying, although odds are generally better for the underdog. Team lineups aren't always released until right before a match begins. But you can get a jump start by researching injuries, who is fit, and who is expected to start a game.