How to choose the best cricket betting app in India



Best cricket betting apps in 2021





In this article, we will present the best betting apps for cricket that have performed well in 2021. They offer the best cricket betting conditions, a bunch of interesting bonuses, convenient withdrawal methods, high odds and more. Choose any of these bookmakers and rest assured that you can make a profitable bet.

Parimatchthe





The application is designed in pleasant yellow and black colors, giving the atmosphere of exclusivity. There are over 17 sports and an in-depth cricket spread with high odds and an attractive welcome bonus of 150% up to 15,000 rupees. The app supports most Indian payment services.

4rabet





There is a wide selection of sports disciplines including cricket, golf, rowing, fencing and others. Handy icons help you quickly navigate between sections and find what you need among live and pre-match bets. Using the app, you can get a welcome bonus of 100% up to Rs 20,000

Melbet





One of the coolest cricket betting apps welcomes players from India with a gift of Rs 8,000. Here you can bet on various sports disciplines including cricket and cybersports. Every day there are 200 sporting events, of which you can easily find the most interesting and profitable!

1Win





One of the best cricket betting apps in india that allows you to play casinos, bet on sports and cyber sports. And, of course, on cricket. Every new player will get a nice bonus of 75,000 rupees. In the application you can easily and quickly find information about events and odds. The design is done in soft blue colors and the navigation is simple and straightforward.

BetWay





The Betway app offers a 100% bonus of up to 10,000 rupees and lets you bet on a variety of sports including cricket, horse racing, and soccer. Indian players can use convenient payment systems such as Skrill, UPI, Visa, etc. The eye-pleasing and user-friendly interface helps you navigate quickly and make the most profitable bets.

Bet365





Bet365 is one of the leading online cricket betting apps. It offers a wide range of features including convenient withdrawal methods such as Google Pay, MasterCard, PhonePe and others as well as a diverse line and spread. A nice design with an unusual color scheme attracts players, and the navigation allows you to quickly find the sections you need. By downloading the app, you can get 4,000 rupees for bets.

888Sport





888sport is one of the best cricket betting apps, offering many promotions and bonuses and payment systems, including the ability to pay in cryptocurrency. Signing up for the app will give you a 2,000 bonus. Right now the app doesn't accept Indian rupees, but you can pay with dollars to bet on cricket, soccer, tennis, hockey and other sports.

Casumo





Casumo does not charge a fee for any monetary transactions. Despite the fact that the choice of sports disciplines here is not so diverse, the site attracts the attention of Indian players the ability to quickly withdraw their winnings. The bookmaker has an interesting offer - for a bet of 1,000 rupees a player gets 3,000 free bets.

Fun88





Another one of the leading cricket betting apps in India. Fun88 offers the opportunity to bet on thousands of sports including cricket, soccer, tennis and more. Every player can count on many unique offers and bonuses and a wide range of payment systems. You can get a 100% bonus up to 30,000 rupees for registering with the app.

Royal Panda





Even though there are not many sports here, but cricket and a good spread on it you will definitely find here. The bookmaker offers the opportunity to use virtual money in some games, as well as various methods of deposit and withdrawal from MasterCard and Visa to ecoPayz and Skrill. Withdrawals, according to player reviews, are very fast. When you sign up for the app, you can take advantage of the offer to bet 2,500 and get 2,500 bets as a gift.

This app accepts Indian rupees, so you can bet on cricket and other sports with ease. The app has a very user-friendly interface and an interesting welcome bonus of 100% up to 8,000 rupees. 1xbet





This is one of the most reliable cricket betting apps, offering a wide variety of other sports and interesting bonuses. For example, a 100% bonus of up to 8,000 rupees awaits you for registering with the app. Unfortunately, 1xbet doesn't accept Indian rupees, but you can pay in dollars and cryptocurrencies. A large selection of payment systems allows you to do it in a convenient way.

Dafabet





This app offers a whopping 160% bonus up to 10,000. Here you'll be able to watch live streaming and place bets whenever you want. The 24/7 support team will efficiently resolve any of your queries. The app supports most Indian payment services, which also includes Bitcoin, Skrill and others.

ComeOn





This is one of the best apps for cricket fans, because here you can place free bets on the sport. The bookmaker offers high odds, real-time betting, and casino games. The app is easy to navigate thanks to its user-friendly navigation. You will also be able to withdraw money through a convenient payment system and get a bonus of 100% up to 10,000 rupees.







