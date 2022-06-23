GuruPlay Review

Launched in 2022, GuruPlay quickly established itself as an Indian-focused online casino aimed mainly at high rollers who value trust and privacy. It's an exclusive online gambling site inspired by traditional Indian design that offers a wide range of casino and live casino games. Additionally, the platform features a comprehensive sportsbook.



GuruPlay Banking Methods

GuruPlay features a wide selection of options for deposits and withdrawals, most of which are popular among Indian players. Right now, you can use:

Astropay

UPI

Net Banking

PhonePe

Of course, the list doesn't end here. In fact, it keeps expanding as the operator adds new options from time to time.

GuruPlay Welcome Bonus

Once you make your first deposit on GuruPlay, you can claim the ₹4,00,000 Premium Welcome Package to kickstart your journey on the site. It's a three-part deposit bonus applied on your first three deposits.

To receive the bonus, you need to log in to your account, deposit at least ₹2,000, and use the code GOLDEN to trigger the bonus. Here's a quick overview of the three initial deposit bonuses.

1st deposit bonus — 100% up to ₹50,000; use the code GOLDEN

2nd deposit bonus — 125% up to ₹1,00,000; use the code PLATINUM

3rd deposit bonus — 150% up to ₹2,50,000; use the code DIAMOND

Apart from being lucrative, the popular bonus also comes with very favourable terms and conditions, including only a 15x rollover requirement on deposit and the bonus money.

In addition to the welcome bonus, you can also find a wide array of promotions aimed at regular customers.

GuruPlay Casino

The GuruPlay casino features thousands of casino games from leading providers, all carefully selected to meet Indian players' needs. Aside from hundreds of online video slots, you can enjoy a range of table and card games, many available with live dealers. The most popular options include roulette, blackjack, baccarat, Teen Patti, AndarBahar, and more.

Most games on GuruPlay Casino share a common trait of having extremely high betting limits, making them ideal for players who like to roll high and aim at high prizes. If you're a fan of jackpots, you'll also find quite a selection of them among the video slot machines.

GuruPlay Sportsbook

In addition to the superb casino section, the platform also features a sportsbook where you can bet on pre-game and live matches. The GuruPlay Sportsbook includes dozens of popular betting markets on sports that are huge in India, starting with cricket, kabaddi, tennis, football, and more. Moreover, the sportsbook features a rewarding combo bonus that adds more prizes on bet slips with many selections.

One feature that makes GuruPlay Sportsbook stand out is Guru Specials — it offers boosted odds on certain matches, giving punters a chance to win more money.

GuruPlay App

The team behind GuruPlay ensured that Indian players could play casino games and enjoy betting on favourite sports on the move by developing a mobile app that's available for both Android and iOS users. The app is easy to download and install, featuring a smooth mobile gambling experience, an intuitive interface, and a wide range of casino games and betting options.

Final Thoughts

To sum up, GuruPlay is a fantastic online gambling platform. Even though it's relatively new, an experienced team that knows how to make casino lovers and punters from India happy stands behind it.

FAQ

Is it safe to join GuruPlay?

Yes, it's perfectly safe to join a licensed and regulated platform like GuruPlay. On top of that, it uses all the necessary security protocols to maximize player protection.

Who can join GuruPlay?

GuruPlay focuses on the Indian market, especially high-rolling players.

Can providers offer their games on GuruPlay?

GuruPlay features casino games from providers such as NetEnt, Big Time Gaming, iSoftBet, PG Soft, and Pragmatic Play. On the other hand, Pragmatic Play, OneTouch, Ezugi, and Evolution supply live dealer games.