Fairplay App review 2022

How to Download the Fairplay App for Sports Betting?

The Fairplay app is a great way to bet and play casino games anytime, anywhere. The app encompasses all the functionality of the official site, fits all screen sizes and operates at high speeds even on slow internet connections. Read more about the Fairplay mobile app in our short review.

What Do You Need to Know about the Fairplay App?

By downloading the Fairplay app apk, you can count on dozens of sports including cricket, a variety of betting and good odds, all on the small screen of your phone. The app has excellent navigation and works quickly even with poor internet connections thanks to its built-in graphics, so you can bet on your favourite event in just a couple of clicks.

Advantages of the Fairplay betting mobile app:

You can bet and play casino games from anywhere at any time;

The design is pleasing to the eye and the navigation makes it easy to use the app;

The app is regularly updated, new features are added and various bugs are fixed;

Indian players can deposit and withdraw their winnings in rupees.

Features of Fairplay club app:

You will be able to bet on all sports, which is the same as on the website;

Most of the casino games are also available in the app;

In the mobile app, you can deposit and withdraw your winnings;

If you have any kind of problem, you can contact the 24/7 support team, whose staff will quickly resolve the issue.

The Fairplay India app will take up around 60 megabytes on your device, making it accessible to almost any smartphone user of the last decade. The company operates under a Curacao license, which means you can use the app completely legally. In case of any disputes with the bookmaker, you can contact the regulator directly for a solution.

How to Download the Fairplay App?

Fairplay India apk download for Android is available on the official website. All you need to do is to go to the mobile app section. The mobile app is not hosted on the Play Store as gambling apps are banned by Google policy. But you will be able to download the iOS app from the App Store.

For the app to work correctly, your device must meet the following requirements:

RAM of 1GB or more;

Processor speed of 1.2 Ghz or higher;

Android version 5.0 or higher;

iOS version 11.0 or higher.

Before Fair play download apk, you may get a system warning that the file may harm your device. If you download the app from the official website, there is nothing to worry about. To successfully install the file, go to your device settings and allow the installation of files from unknown sources.



How to Deposit and Withdraw in Fairplay App?

Players can use a variety of payment systems popular in India to make money transactions on the Fairplay betting app. These include:

Skrill;

Neteller;

UPI;

Paysafe;

Visa;

MasterCard;

Webmoney;

Paypal;

Astropay and others.

The minimum deposit on Fairplay is Rs 500 and the minimum withdrawal is Rs 1,000. Deposits are credited to the player's account instantly, but withdrawals can sometimes take up to 12 hours.

How to Get the Fairplay App Welcome Bonus?

After completing the Fair play app download and verifying your account, you can get a nice bonus of 100% on top of your first deposit amount. The maximum amount of the gift will be Rs 3,000.

In order to get this bonus, you have to deposit a minimum of Rs 500. Further, you will need to wager the bonus - a certain amount of time is given for that. For more details on the terms and conditions of the bonus, visit the official website.

That concludes our little Fairplay app review - download the mobile app, bet on cricket or other sports and collect your winnings in rupees!