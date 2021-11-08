Esports betting sites: Our suggestions

Based in India and looking for the best esports betting sites? You've come to the right place - check out our recommendations below.

Best esports betting sites 2021 - our suggestions

Esports is still a bit of an emerging form of betting, on a global scale. But with that said, it's a sport that is quickly gaining momentum. This is particularly true from a betting perspective, which is why Indian punters need to know the top platforms where this form of wagering is supported. We've listed the top sites for 2021 right here:

Parimatch



Betway



ComeOn



Melbet



LeoVegas



Parimatch - a very user friendly site

As the title indicates, Parimatch is a great site for those that are new to esports betting. The entire interface is slick and sophisticated, allowing users to make bets with ease. Parimatch covers a considerable number of esports events too, all over the world. This includes events for Dota 2, League of Legends, Fortnite, and many others.





Betway - reliable and comprehensive

Betway is one of the best esports betting sites without question. These guys have been in business since 2006, and of course, they are fully licensed. On top of this long-standing success, Betway offers great odds, diverse markets, and plenty of bonuses. Members can take advantage of all of these factors to boost their betting experience, and Betway is also great for mobile bettors.







ComeOn - an exciting betting platform

Starting with the welcome bonus, new ComeOn members can obtain 2,500 INR in free bets for sports. Of course, this can be used to wager on esports competitions. ComeOn supports pre match, live, futures, and exclusive markets for esports too. This creates a fast-paced, extensive, and professional betting experience for all.





Melbet - awesome for mobile betting

Melbet is fairly enticing for many reasons, but the major one is its mobile app. Members of Melbet can install the app on iOS and Android, and the app is exceptional. From this app, players can bet on CS:GO, Fortnite, Dota 2, FIFA, as well as domestic and international esports leagues. Streaming is sometimes available for certain competitions too, which is a major plus.





LeoVegas - a top-tier betting site

LeoVegas covers a huge range of sports on the site. Esports has started to boom in popularity here too, with trending bets now becoming a daily occurrence. LeoVegas also serves up a 10,000 INR welcome offer for new players to take a swing at these markets too. As for special features, you can make use of cashouts, occasional streaming, and bet builders at LeoVegas. So all in all, it has everything required for a top-notch betting platform.





Main events to wager on at these esports betting sites

There are certain esports competitions these days that attract millions in prize money. In addition to that, various leagues are running year-round for some of the more popular games. These games are identified below, along with details on the top competitions for individual games.

League of Legends



League of Legends is one of the leading MOBA games in the world. This game lends itself to many exciting leagues, some played within India, and many played abroad. Since this is a real-time game where teams are trying to capture one another's base, it's always fun to play and to bet on. As for the main League of Legends competitions, there are 12 top-tier leagues played around the world, and the World Championships is the most prestigious event.

CS:GO

CS:GO, or Counter-Strike Global Offensive is another leading game. The largest tournament for this game is the CS:GO Major Championships, which has prize money of $2 million! This makes it one of the biggest events you can bet on at esports betting sites. And there can often be 20+ teams taking part! Of course, there are smaller leagues and tournaments negotiated by third-party companies throughout the calendar year too.

Dota 2

Finally, Dota 2 is another MOBA game created by Valve. Games consist of 10 players, 5 on each team, and they must defeat their opponents by eliminating their 'Ancient'. It's quite a tactical game, and it involves plenty of thought and skill. From a betting perspective, this one has an incredible number of events. Starting with the Dota Pro Circuit, and moving through to The International (the biggest event), there is never a dull moment.

Choosing the right esports betting site



Of course, we have shortlisted the best esports betting sites in India earlier. However, why have we chosen these sites and what should you be looking for? Let's shed a bit more light on this subject right now.

Welcome bonus

Whenever you sign up at a site, you are usually incentivized with a sign-up offer. Not all sign-up offers are created equally, however. Therefore, you need to assess this bonus and ensure it's larger than those offered elsewhere.

Overall coverage for esports

The more esports events you can bet on, the more fun you'll have, period. As we've touched upon above, coverage of major events like Dota 2, CS:GO, and League of Legends is a good sign. But with that said, the top sites cover many more games and leagues, providing more betting opportunities.

Special features

By special features, we mean features like streaming, bet builders, cashouts, and manual price boosts. The more of these special features a site has, the more control you have over what you are betting on and your potential outcomes. It helps if these features are implemented on both desktop and mobile platforms too.

Best esports betting sites FAQs

How long does it take to sign up at these sites?

Once you decide which site you'd like to join, you can usually sign up within minutes.

Can I bet on all esports games once signed up?

You can bet on whichever esports competitions the site covers, yes. There are no restrictions regarding this either.

Can I use bonuses to bet on esports at these sites?

Yes. Many sites let you apply the welcome bonus for esports betting, and this is a great way to test the waters.