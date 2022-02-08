Dafabet is one of the leading sites for betting on sports and playing casino games in Asia. Unsurprisingly, the brand has built a lot of success in India over the last few years. Yet, the question of Dafabet India's legal status does bother certain individuals. For this reason, let us take a closer look at the brand in this Dafabet India review.

History of Dafabet in India

Dafabet started entering the Asia-Pacific region in 2004. The brand has been around for more than 10 years and it operates in multiple Asia-Pacific regions apart from India. Over the years, the brand has started offering multiple product verticals that have enabled players with different interests to sign up and still get something out of the platform. As a result of being in existence for several years, Dafabet has been able to understand the pulse of users to a great extent. There are titles from different developers as seen by this Dafabet India review.

Betting with Dafabet

The focus from Dafabet is more on sports betting rather than online casinos. The brand has a very strong affiliation to football and it currently sponsors top football clubs around the globe. In the past, Dafabet has been able to associate itself with top footballers. It is not a surprise lead sports betting picks up a lot of importance in the brand. At the same time, online casinos also have an equal amount of space where they are able to present meaningful gaming opportunities through slots, table games, and live dealer titles.

Is Dafabet legal in India?





The legal status of online casinos and sportsbooks in India is very questionable. There are no clear rules and regulations regarding the operations for the same. The physical casinos are banned in many parts of the country, but a grey area exists when it comes to online gambling institutions. So far, Dafabet India has been able to operate in the country legally thanks to a license from the Government of Curacao. All the various measures taken by the brand should be enough to answer the second biggest question on the minds of every Indian punter – 'Is Dafabet legal in India or not?'.



License and reputation

The Curacao e-Gaming license powers Dafabet behind its operations in various parts of the globe. This is one of the popular licenses for online gambling institutions alongside the likes of licenses issued by the Malta Gaming Authority, Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner, UK Gambling Commission, and more. The reputation of a sportsbook is very crucial in the eyes of a punter, who will be putting their hard-earned money into the account. After having been for more than a decade, Dafabet India

Safety features were undertaken by the brand

A number of safety measures are used by Dafabet to make sure that the brand manages to keep the interests of its users in the best possible manner. The encryption technologies completely surround the site and any transactions which may happen to and from the servers. The platform also uses a firewall to prevent unwanted attention from stepping into the platform. Detailed information about cookie collection and storage is also provided so that users can make the decision about their continued association with the platform.

If any user is facing an issue with the platform, they can always make use of the support system that is on hand 24 x 7. Due to the support system being available on multiple platforms, one can be sure of assistance one way or the other if they end up facing any problems with the site or mobile app.

Payment options supported by Dafabet India

Apart from the licenses and regulations that go along with Dafabet, the brand has also taken a lot of effort to make sure that only the very best payment options are available to the user. The site manages to support different forms of e-wallets, credit cards, debit cards, local banking transfers, and cryptocurrencies. Only the very best payment options are supported. This means that only Skrill and NETELLER are open to users in the e-wallet section while bitcoin is the major cryptocurrency supported by the platform.

Conclusion

Dafabet is certainly not a new brand that has suddenly sprung out of the ground. It has been around for several decades and this has enabled Dafabet to build a great deal of reputation in the industry. Realising that this reputation, alone, will not be sufficient to meet the legal criteria for running online casinos, Dafabet operates with a proper license from the Curacao government. There is also no question of a physical casino being run by the brand. Since India is only against physical casinos and sportsbooks, one can continue to stick around with Dafabet.