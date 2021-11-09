Cricket is one of the sports for which India is known and this is the reason for the emergence of several cricket betting sites. This review presents some of the best cricket betting sites in India.



Best cricket betting sites in India:

4rabet

4rabet is fantastic Live Steaming and Live Betting platform. It is one of the cricket betting sites in India with the easiest registration procedure for players.

Register on 4rabet >









Bet365

It is a good sportsbook for unmatched cricket betting. Players have the opportunity to enjoy live streaming of their favourite cricket events at no extra cost.

Sign up with Bet365 >

ComeOn

This site gives players a platform to enjoy the latest video slots as well as classic table games from mobile devices. The site is fancied for its in-play betting opportunities which makes it one of the best cricket betting sites in India.

Register with ComeOn India >

Offers & promotions offered on 4rabet

Welcome Bonus

First time players who register with 4rabet get a 120% welcome bonus match up of up to INR 18000. You will also get a 200% first deposit bonus for the new punters. 4rabet is one of the cricket betting sites in India with the highest bonuses.

Promotions for existing players

Existing players on 4rabet enjoy daily, weekly as well as seasonal bonuses such as the ComboBoost which gives them a 100% bonus on all events in the bet slip.

Offers & promotions offered on Bet365

Welcome Bonus

Bet 365 does not offer welcome bonuses for new players though it is one of the best cricket betting sites in India based on its consistency.

Promotions for existing players

Bet365 offers promotion benefits such as bet builder to existing customers who often see their total growing bigger for a single event.

Offers & promotions offered on ComeOn

Welcome Bonus

ComeOn gives new clients a 100% deposit bonus as a signing up offer. This can be converted to INR 2500 when you place bets on sporting events. Note that you cannot withdraw the bonus until you have met all the stated wagering requirements.

Promotions for existing players

Players have the opportunity to earn points while betting on the site. These points can be redeemed for free bets. With free bets, you don't have to use your account balance to place bets. On the ComeOn betting site, you will find all the necessary information you need to place bets, especially if you are an amateur looking to start betting on the platform. Find all the promotional benefits on the ComeOn betting site help page.

The overall review of the 4rabet site

Sportsbook

The betting site features all trending and popular events daily so that punters can select games with ease based on their interests. It also provides live sports betting opportunities for players who want to place bets in real-time. 4rabet has plenty of markets for cricket betting hence punters can easily navigate through to reach the desired option.

Odds

There are player-friendly odds for various events on 4rabet. The minimum amount that one can withdraw from the betting site is INR300. Moreover, the bookmaker offers competitive odds hence players can easily compare them with other sites.

User Experience

4rabet site is user-friendly due to its simplified design, making it easy to navigate your way around the betting site. You can also select events from thousands of options available on the platform every day.

Overall review of the bet365 site

Sportsbook

Bet365 is regarded as one of the most comprehensive sportsbooks in the world due to a large number of sports events and the presence of many markets that it offers. The bookmaker often draws the attention of punters by accepting wagers on virtual sports.

Odds

The odds offered by bet365 often in favour of the bettors. As a result, you find player-friendly and competitive odds on Bet365, only comparable to top bookmakers in the world.

User Experience

Bet 365 features an intuitive website design and is easy to navigate. However, it features lots of menus, which sometimes make your search for sports and events a daunting task.

The overall review of the ComeOn site

Sportsbook

ComeOn offers a variety of markets for many events to satisfy the needs of different punters. Supports in-play betting as well as highlighting live statistics and scores as the events unfold.

Odds

There odds on ComeOn sportsbook are competitive. And if you are a fan of cricket, you get the best odds on this sport.

User Experience

The site is compatible with several electronic gadgets such as Apple phones, iOs devices and tablets hence easy to use.

The experience on mobile devices

4rabet app

4rabet has a customer-driven design which makes it very easy to use. You don't need to log in to your account all the time provided you are using the same device. The app enables the player to choose events, teams and markets without refreshing the page too many times especially when focusing on the most popular betting markets.

Bet365 app

Bet365 app features a simple structural design that enables the player to navigate the platform with great ease. You can access different cricket events and betting markets with a few clicks. There is a bet builder feature that lets you get competitive odds on any event.













ComeOn app

ComeOn app has an interactive interface that gives punters an immersive gaming experience. You also get to place your bets on the go. When you sign up with CameOn app in India, you still receive their welcome offer.

Review of Mobile Apps

The Pros and Cons of the 4rabet app

Pros

Competitive welcome bonus

User data is safe and secure.

Fast withdrawal processing time.

Cons

Slow response from customer support

Few payment methods

Presence of less popular markets





The Pros and Cons of the Bet365 app

Pros

Plenty of cricket markets making it one of the best cricket betting sites in India

Attractive design

Easy navigation

Cons

Issues with customer support.



Absence of a live chat platform

Too many markets which require additional information for new clients





Pros and Cons of the ComeOn app



Pros

Presence of in-play services

Presence of a live chat medium

Easy to understand language

Cons



Customer support is available via live chat

Absence of live video streaming services



Presence of limits for small bettors

Review about the Mobile Site

Pros and Cons of Bet365 Mobile Site



Pros

Easy to use the betting site since a player can access it from anywhere

24/7 active help desk to receive clients' feedbacks

The quick registration process for new-comers

Cons

Needs frequent reloading to access other markets

Few payment methods

Few markets for cricket markets.

Pros and Cons of 4rabet Mobile site

Pros

Attractive layout

Additional odds are displayed on the same page hence no need for a page reload

Faster access to markets

Cons

Insecurity of player data

Frequent cluttering of the website

Slow customer support services

Pros and Cons of ComeOn Mobile site

Pros

Presence of in-play services

Presence of a live chat medium



Easy to understand language



Cons

Customer support is only available via live chat

Suffered from inconsistent browsing speed

Unreliable cash-out services







Live Streaming service on 4rabet



4rabet offers live streaming services for different events and players can access many markets using the get way.

Live Streaming service on bet365

Any player with an active bet365 account is capable of enjoying live streaming services at no extra cost. It features several events such as soccer, basketball, crickets and motor racing among others. These services make the site full of entertainment for individuals who like online betting.

Live Streaming service on ComeOn

One of the reasons for the growing fame of the ComeOn app as a cricket betting site is the provision of the live betting opportunity. However, the bookmaker is yet to offer live streaming services to its clients.













Feature summary

4rabet

The best feature of this bookmaker is the live betting opportunity which is supported by high-speed navigation buttons. Users can easily create an account once the app is downloaded from the App Store and installed on the mobile device.

Bet365

Bet365 site is built to give punters convenient and make the betting experience fun. Besides, bet365 offers a wide array of betting opportunities for players, especially through live streaming option. Punters have a chance of watching live matches in different categories while also betting at the same time.

ComeOn

This bookmaker has one of the best live chat functions in India's gambling scene. With it, customer get faster feedbacks on queries hence feel appreciated. Moreover, ComeOn app has all the essential information that every new customer needs to place bets on the platform with ease.

Final Review and Opinion: Which is the Best Betting Site?

After considering some of the best cricket betting sites in India, bet365 seem to be miles away compared to its competitors. First off, Bet365 has so many events and markets. The odds provided by this bookmaker are also highly competitive, making it one of the most famous cricket betting sites In India. Additionally, the process of creating an account on bet365 is simple and easy hence newcomers have an easy time setting up their profiles.