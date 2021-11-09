GP- Article
Best Cricket Betting Sites in India
We compare the best cricket betting sites in India to help you choose the most ideal one.
Cricket is one of the sports for which India is known and this is the reason for the emergence of several cricket betting sites. This review presents some of the best cricket betting sites in India.
Best cricket betting sites in India:
4rabet
4rabet is fantastic Live Steaming and Live Betting platform. It is one of the cricket betting sites in India with the easiest registration procedure for players.
Bet365
It is a good sportsbook for unmatched cricket betting. Players have the opportunity to enjoy live streaming of their favourite cricket events at no extra cost.
ComeOn
This site gives players a platform to enjoy the latest video slots as well as classic table games from mobile devices. The site is fancied for its in-play betting opportunities which makes it one of the best cricket betting sites in India.
Offers & promotions offered on 4rabet
Welcome Bonus
First time players who register with 4rabet get a 120% welcome bonus match up of up to INR 18000. You will also get a 200% first deposit bonus for the new punters. 4rabet is one of the cricket betting sites in India with the highest bonuses.
Promotions for existing players
Existing players on 4rabet enjoy daily, weekly as well as seasonal bonuses such as the ComboBoost which gives them a 100% bonus on all events in the bet slip.
Offers & promotions offered on Bet365
Welcome Bonus
Bet 365 does not offer welcome bonuses for new players though it is one of the best cricket betting sites in India based on its consistency.
Promotions for existing players
Bet365 offers promotion benefits such as bet builder to existing customers who often see their total growing bigger for a single event.
Offers & promotions offered on ComeOn
Welcome Bonus
ComeOn gives new clients a 100% deposit bonus as a signing up offer. This can be converted to INR 2500 when you place bets on sporting events. Note that you cannot withdraw the bonus until you have met all the stated wagering requirements.
Promotions for existing players
Players have the opportunity to earn points while betting on the site. These points can be redeemed for free bets. With free bets, you don't have to use your account balance to place bets. On the ComeOn betting site, you will find all the necessary information you need to place bets, especially if you are an amateur looking to start betting on the platform. Find all the promotional benefits on the ComeOn betting site help page.
The overall review of the 4rabet site
Sportsbook
The betting site features all trending and popular events daily so that punters can select games with ease based on their interests. It also provides live sports betting opportunities for players who want to place bets in real-time. 4rabet has plenty of markets for cricket betting hence punters can easily navigate through to reach the desired option.
Odds
There are player-friendly odds for various events on 4rabet. The minimum amount that one can withdraw from the betting site is INR300. Moreover, the bookmaker offers competitive odds hence players can easily compare them with other sites.
User Experience
4rabet site is user-friendly due to its simplified design, making it easy to navigate your way around the betting site. You can also select events from thousands of options available on the platform every day.
Overall review of the bet365 site
Sportsbook
Bet365 is regarded as one of the most comprehensive sportsbooks in the world due to a large number of sports events and the presence of many markets that it offers. The bookmaker often draws the attention of punters by accepting wagers on virtual sports.
Odds
The odds offered by bet365 often in favour of the bettors. As a result, you find player-friendly and competitive odds on Bet365, only comparable to top bookmakers in the world.
User Experience
Bet 365 features an intuitive website design and is easy to navigate. However, it features lots of menus, which sometimes make your search for sports and events a daunting task.
The overall review of the ComeOn site
Sportsbook
ComeOn offers a variety of markets for many events to satisfy the needs of different punters. Supports in-play betting as well as highlighting live statistics and scores as the events unfold.
Odds
There odds on ComeOn sportsbook are competitive. And if you are a fan of cricket, you get the best odds on this sport.
User Experience
The site is compatible with several electronic gadgets such as Apple phones, iOs devices and tablets hence easy to use.
The experience on mobile devices
4rabet app
4rabet has a customer-driven design which makes it very easy to use. You don't need to log in to your account all the time provided you are using the same device. The app enables the player to choose events, teams and markets without refreshing the page too many times especially when focusing on the most popular betting markets.
Bet365 app
Bet365 app features a simple structural design that enables the player to navigate the platform with great ease. You can access different cricket events and betting markets with a few clicks. There is a bet builder feature that lets you get competitive odds on any event.
ComeOn app
ComeOn app has an interactive interface that gives punters an immersive gaming experience. You also get to place your bets on the go. When you sign up with CameOn app in India, you still receive their welcome offer.
Review of Mobile Apps
The Pros and Cons of the 4rabet app
Pros
- Competitive welcome bonus
- User data is safe and secure.
- Fast withdrawal processing time.
Cons
- Slow response from customer support
- Few payment methods
- Presence of less popular markets
The Pros and Cons of the Bet365 app
Pros
- Plenty of cricket markets making it one of the best cricket betting sites in India
- Attractive design
- Easy navigation
Cons
- Issues with customer support.
- Absence of a live chat platform
- Too many markets which require additional information for new clients
Pros and Cons of the ComeOn app
Pros
- Presence of in-play services
- Presence of a live chat medium
- Easy to understand language
Cons
- Customer support is available via live chat
- Absence of live video streaming services
- Presence of limits for small bettors
Review about the Mobile Site
Pros and Cons of Bet365 Mobile Site
Pros
- Easy to use the betting site since a player can access it from anywhere
- 24/7 active help desk to receive clients' feedbacks
- The quick registration process for new-comers
Cons
- Needs frequent reloading to access other markets
- Few payment methods
- Few markets for cricket markets.
Pros and Cons of 4rabet Mobile site
Pros
- Attractive layout
- Additional odds are displayed on the same page hence no need for a page reload
- Faster access to markets
Cons
- Insecurity of player data
- Frequent cluttering of the website
- Slow customer support services
Pros and Cons of ComeOn Mobile site
Pros
- Presence of in-play services
- Presence of a live chat medium
- Easy to understand language
Cons
- Customer support is only available via live chat
- Suffered from inconsistent browsing speed
- Unreliable cash-out services
Live Streaming service on 4rabet
4rabet offers live streaming services for different events and players can access many markets using the get way.
Live Streaming service on bet365
Any player with an active bet365 account is capable of enjoying live streaming services at no extra cost. It features several events such as soccer, basketball, crickets and motor racing among others. These services make the site full of entertainment for individuals who like online betting.
Live Streaming service on ComeOn
One of the reasons for the growing fame of the ComeOn app as a cricket betting site is the provision of the live betting opportunity. However, the bookmaker is yet to offer live streaming services to its clients.
Feature summary
4rabet
The best feature of this bookmaker is the live betting opportunity which is supported by high-speed navigation buttons. Users can easily create an account once the app is downloaded from the App Store and installed on the mobile device.
Bet365
Bet365 site is built to give punters convenient and make the betting experience fun. Besides, bet365 offers a wide array of betting opportunities for players, especially through live streaming option. Punters have a chance of watching live matches in different categories while also betting at the same time.
ComeOn
This bookmaker has one of the best live chat functions in India's gambling scene. With it, customer get faster feedbacks on queries hence feel appreciated. Moreover, ComeOn app has all the essential information that every new customer needs to place bets on the platform with ease.
Final Review and Opinion: Which is the Best Betting Site?
After considering some of the best cricket betting sites in India, bet365 seem to be miles away compared to its competitors. First off, Bet365 has so many events and markets. The odds provided by this bookmaker are also highly competitive, making it one of the most famous cricket betting sites In India. Additionally, the process of creating an account on bet365 is simple and easy hence newcomers have an easy time setting up their profiles.