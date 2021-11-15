Cricket betting in India - how to choose the best site

7 best betting sites for cricket betting in India









Cricket is one of the most exciting sports in India. And you can make it even more exciting by placing a couple of bets at some betting house. Today, we are going to present to you 7 best sites for online cricket betting in India where you can easily bet on rupees and enjoy awesome cricket.

Betway









Betway is without a doubt one of the best online cricket betting sites in India. It offers a huge selection of sports games as well as casinos. The bookmaker realizes the value of localized products, and Betway India was created with the Indian market in mind.

At this betting company, you will be able to: 1) Download a great app. 2) Place bets on many sports, including cricket. 3) Get a 100% bonus of up to 2,500 rupees. 4) Deposit and withdraw money in rupees through a convenient payment system.

The disadvantages of the platform include a limited number of casino games and a relatively small bonus. ComeOn









ComeOn is a great betting platform that works legally and offers many opportunities for Indian players. Here you will find many sports as well as casino games with huge jackpots. The bookmaker's main focus is on sports betting, especially cricket. ComeOn is serious about operating in the territory in India. This bookmaker is respected all over the world.



ComeOn offers Indian players: 1) Bonus up to Rs. 70,000 + Rs. 5,000 for free bets. 2) Lots of convenient deposit methods, including cards and e-wallets. 3) Round-the-clock customer service. 4) Great casino games with huge jackpots.

The disadvantages of ComeOn are 1-2% deposit fee. Parimatch









Parimatch is one of the best cricket betting sites, licensed to operate in most countries of the world, including India. The company's website is simple and accessible, it is easy to navigate, even for beginners.



Here you will find: 1) A handy mobile app. 2) A deposit bonus of 12,000 rupees. 3) Ability to deposit via, UPI, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and NetBanking. 4) Live chat, bookmaker's social media pages on Telegram, Instagram and Twitter. 10Cric









10Cric is an Indian bookmaker that started in 2012, where cricket betting is available. This brand is familiar to many players around the world. Here you will find a huge number of sports, including cricket, as well as great bonuses and promotions.



10Cric offers: 1) A great mobile app. 2) Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, Bitcoin, Visa, Mastercard and bank transfers. 3) 24 hour customer support. 4) 150% bonus up to Rs 30,000

The disadvantages of the site can include quite low odds compared to competitors. Casumo









Casumo is a great betting company that is popular in India. It has several licenses allowing it to operate throughout Europe as well as in India, completely legally. By registering with this site, you will be able to bet on your favorite sports and get access to more than 2,000 casino games. Casumo has a reputation as one of the most trusted brands in Europe.



Casumo offers Indian players: 1) 100% bonus up to Rs. 100,000. 2) 10% cashback. 3) Methods of payment VISA, MasterCard, AstroPay, Skrill, Neteller and others. Royal Panda









Royal Panda is one of the largest and most reliable international gambling brands. For Indian players, this site offers unique services that will make cricket betting even more profitable. Apart from cricket, you will find a huge number of other sports here including soccer, tennis and others.



At Royal Panda, you will find: 1) 100% bonus up to Rs 10000. 2) Instant withdrawal and deposit. 3) Excellent customer service. 4) Clearing methods VISA, MasterCard, AstroPay Card, Skrill, Neteller and others.

The disadvantages of the site may include less in-depth coverage than competitors. For example, those same ComeOn and their subsidiary company LeoVegas. LeoVegas









LeoVegas is one of the leading bookmakers in the global industry. LeoVegas' main focus is the mobile market. The company produces some of the best gambling apps, including a sports betting app, including cricket.



However, for those who prefer mobile devices to the good old PC, there is an option to install the client on a PC or just use the site.

LeoVegas offers Indian players: 1) 24/7 chat support service. 2) Deposit and withdrawal methods Skrill, Neteller, Visa, Mastercard and others. 3) Bonus up to 80,000 rupees. 4) Perfectly optimized mobile app.

The disadvantages include the fact that not all available deposit methods can be used for withdrawal as well. Basically, the money is withdrawn through Paysafecard and Mastercard. This was a list of the best online cricket betting sites in India - choose any of them, bet on cricket and withdraw your winnings in rupees!







