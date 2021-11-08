Check out this comprehensive ComeOn India review for the 2021 platform!

Main Comeon India review for sports - what's on offer?

At the time of writing, ComeOn India was just shy of 30 sports available to bet on. This is a solid selection compared to other Indian sites! In particular, there is a great selection of events and markets for sports like cricket, soccer, basketball, and tennis. Thanks to such a range, there are usually over 100 events to wager on each day too. So if you're looking for comprehensive betting options, ComeOn India is a good choice.

As for the market depth, the site is actually very good. Sure, you've got the standard Moneyline, handicaps, and over/unders. But when you get major events taking place, it is not at all uncommon to see hundreds of options on the table. This includes the chance to place easy accumulators too, which is perfect for those that like to play things on the edge.















Sportsbook odds and limits

When you break down how this platform compares to others, the odds are fairly competitive. This is particularly evident for sports like cricket and soccer, which is where you get the best odds. But with this said, even when the live markets open up for most sports, the odds are still respectable. So regardless of whether you're backing a pre-match or live market, the potential returns will be valuable. As for the limits, these are relatively player-friendly.

By player-friendly, we mean that you needn't bet a ton of cash for the bet to be accepted. Of course, if you want to wager large sums, ComeOn India allows this too. This is great for players with a larger bank balance than others.

The current welcome bonus at ComeOn India

We couldn't create a comprehensive ComeOn India review without looking at the welcome bonus. And at the time of writing, new customers can bag a 100% boost with a maximum reward of 2,500 INR. That's pretty awesome compared to sign up bonuses at other sites, and there aren't too many restrictions to worry about. Since this is a 100% boost, you can deposit an amount that is comfortable for you too. In a way, this is better than having a minimum wager required to receive a bonus.

Extra betting features of note

Streaming and in-play betting

If you prefer live betting over pre-match betting, ComeOn India delivers! Most events support live betting, and options can be particularly diverse for sports like soccer and cricket. This is especially true for the Indian Premier League - an event that Indian punters adore. As for live streaming, sadly, the platform does not offer any live viewing at the time of writing.

Cashing out your sports bets

One of the best features of note for this ComeOn India review involves cashouts. Not all markets can be cashed out on the platform, but typically, all of the main ones can be. This means that if you love hunting early payouts, this site will deliver on your needs. And from what we've seen, cashout options are usually quite generous. It really couldn't be easier to cash out your bet either. All you have to do is navigate to my bets, and if you want to take an early payout, it's a one-click process!

A quick look at the mobile app

ComeOn India currently has a native app for Android and iOS. It's got a slick interface, supports all sports and markets, and performs well. You can even swap and change various sports to rearrange the layout to suit your favourites. Beyond this, it is super easy to deposit funds, access promotions, and cashout bets too. We'd advise that you turn on push notifications once downloaded, as this will keep you up to date with all changes!

Alternative ComeOn India products

Casino gaming

Apart from the main sportsbook, this platform has quite a stylish casino gaming product too. Once you've signed up, you can access this product with the touch of a button. Once it loads up, you'll be greeted by hundreds of titles to explore. This range includes table games like blackjack and roulette, as well as regular slots and jackpots. Perhaps most impressively, there is a separate live casino where you can get stuck in with HD gaming.













FAQs regarding the site as a whole



Is ComeOn India a site I can trust?

Yes. ComeOn India is licensed to provide its online betting services in the Indian market.

Will the site honour any winning bets/wagers?

Of course. This is actually a requirement for the site to continue operating legally, so don't worry about winnings being paid out.

What are the registration requirements?

In order to sign up with ComeOn India, you must be based in India and be over the age of 18. These details will need to be confirmed once you have actually opened your account.

Are there many payment methods available?

Yes. ComeOn India supports a wide range of payment options on the site. This includes direct transfers, e-wallets, prepaid cards, and several others.

ComeOn India Review - well worth a shot

To conclude this review of the ComeOn India platform, we are happy to say that it's a top-quality site. And if you do not yet have an account with them, you can get yourself set up within a few minutes. Of course, looking back through this ComeOn India review, it's important to remember that you can grab a decent welcome offer for doing so too. And since ComeOn India has a couple of top-notch products to choose from, the diversity here is excellent.

With this said, it's not all amazing. ComeOn India needs to step up and implement certain features such as bet builders and streaming if they are to rise to the very top of the market. This may come in time, however. For now, we would award them with a 4/5 rating, which is high enough to ensure a fun and safe betting experience!