ComeOn Casino Review 2022 – Get 10,000 INR in Welcome Bonus

The ComeOn casino is a brand that promises to fulfill all the requirements for an Indian casino gamer while still being a global brand. Does the brand live up to the expectations? Let us find out in this review.

Casino games available in the various sections

The importance of any online casino is to make sure that the games are able to meet the high standards of variety, features, and attractiveness required by players. The key gaming sections at ComeOn are:



Slots

Slots are the bread and butter for any online casino. ComeOn manages to provide titles from game providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Yggdrasil, and more. Under the roof of this online casino, one can find slots that belong to every major category like 3-D games, classic retro slots, mega jackpots, and more.

Table games

The table games are equally good as other sections. There are titles like blackjack and roulette are available with different limits. These titles are also spread across multiple variations. One can also step into the likes of poker if they are interested.

Live Casino

There are more than 50 live casino offerings on the ComeOn casino. They are able to encompass different variations of baccarat, blackjack, roulette, poker, rummy, and more. Even though classic Indian titles like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti also make up the live section, which offers a very positive experience with its slick interface, quick load times, attractive design, and more.

Bonuses and offers that can be claimed by players

The strong reason to consider ComeOn casino India would be the bonuses, which can be split into the bonuses available for new and existing players.

Special focus on the welcome bonus

The newcomer to the world of ComeOn casino will be eligible for a 10,000 INR bonus by matching the first deposit at 100%. A minimum deposit of 1008 should be made into the account to receive this offer, which comes with a wagering requirement of 34X. The player has 30 days to complete this requirement by wagering the bonus on various games. Since there is no shortage of games on this platform, the process of meeting the wagering requirement should not be very difficult but one needs to watch out for the different contributions of different games.

Bonuses that can be claimed by existing customers

The existing players can claim a multitude of bonuses that range from free spins to giveaways. The value of these bonuses differs from one campaign to another. Many of the campaigns are targeted towards specific games or specific days of the week. They are able to provide anywhere from just INR 2000 per week or even 20,000 INR per week. For example, the Playtech giveaway campaign managers to offer a reward of 2000 INR for players when they experience the live dealer titles put up on the platform by Playtech. Similarly, there are cashback offers for playing many of the live casino titles.

Focusing on the mobile experience with the casino app

There are apps available for Android and Apple users. ComeOn's Android app has to be downloaded from the official site and not on the Play Store. Meanwhile, the Apple Store will provide access to the app directly. The experience of the mobile app is very good and there are no technical difficulties experienced when using the app. The app gives a good enough experience as the full site.

Other products available from the ComeOn Casino

Betting options on the various sports

ComeOn is an excellent option for those who want to bet on sports. The more than 25 sports covered by the platform and the betting section is handled by the software from SBTech. As a result, one will get a stable betting experience even if they are going into the live section.

Looking at banking options and security

ComeOn casino India operations would not be possible without support for Indian rupees, as many competitors are starting to offer the same. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that ComeOn also provides payment options like NETELLER, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, and more. One can make use of Indian currencies to make the transaction. This can result in a sizeable saving but there is a big disadvantage of ComeOn – deposit fees when using certain payment options.

In the withdrawal section, a €20 balance or the equivalent currency amount is required in the account before any request can be made. Only the first two withdrawals are available for free within a month. Beyond the second withdrawal, users will have to spend €5 for every withdrawal request.

Key questions often discussed about ComeOn casino

What is the legal status of ComeOn casino India?

ComeOn is a brand that has a Malta Gaming Authority license. This makes it legal to operate in many parts of the world.

Is it possible to use Indian rupees on ComeOn?

Yes, Indian rupees can be used on the ComeOn site and this is one of the biggest advantages of the brand.

How long does it take to settle live bets?

The sports betting section of ComeOn is very quick in settling bets. The brand will typically settle bets within 15 minutes after the event completes.

What is the restriction on using third-party accounts for deposits?

ComeOn does not allow its users to make deposits using third-party accounts. This was done to prevent money laundering and also meet Indian rules and regulations.

Is there a loyalty program?

Yes, ComeOn runs a loyalty program that provides points as a reward for various actions on the platform.

Overall summary of the ComeOn casino review

ComeOn has been able to operate in the industry for the last decade. This experience allows the brand to provide a comprehensive experience in almost every regard. This ComeOn casino review did find certain problems with the platform like the availability of a deposit and withdrawal fees in certain instances. Yet, the strong product line-up, many betting opportunities, and the bonus offers help overcome the negativities.