Considering joining ComeOn? Fancy betting from your phone? Read this ComeOn app review to see what's in store.

Installing the ComeOn App for your device

Currently, ComeOn India has both an iOS and Android app available to download. Once installed, you can enjoy full access to the sportsbook and all its features. But first, you need to know and understand the installation process for each app. So, here it is:

iOS

Search 'ComeOn' from the App Store

Find the right app according to the product

Hit the install button

Enter Apple ID to complete the download





Android

Head to ComeOn India from your device

Scroll to the bottom of the homepage

Tap the Android app icon

Trust the APK file and wait for the install

Regardless of which ComeOn app you download, the product and performance remain the same. And just to clarify, the app can be downloaded on both smartphone and tablet devices.

Registering and bagging your welcome bonus

With the app downloaded, you can now proceed to open your new ComeOn India account. All you have to do is enter an email, password, and provide a few personal details and then you'll be up and running. Beyond this, you must deposit funds with a debit card to secure a 100% first deposit match. The maximum bonus you can grab here is 2,500 INR, and there is no need to enter a promo code to get it.

Available betting options

Sports and markets

There is quite a range of sports to wager on through the ComeOn app. In fact, the range is now approaching the 30 mark, which is quite significant. With that said, the sports that receive the best coverage include the likes of tennis, soccer, and cricket. For these sports, you can explore plenty of events on a weekly basis, and individual events can pull in 100+ markets. On that note, ComeOn India goes far beyond your basic markets.

Once you dive into the verticals, you'll discover exact score markets, special over/unders, handicaps, and exclusive parlays are a regular occurrence too. So if you can't find an appropriate market here, you'll be struggling to find it anywhere.

Making a wager through the ComeOn app

To follow through and wager on any of the options we've just mentioned, you need to know how to do it. We've provided the steps on what you need to do right here:

Sign in to your account on the app

Ensure you have funds deposited (make a deposit if not)

Select the sport you'd like to bet on

Find a suitable event and pick your market

Enter the stake once in the bet slip & hit 'place bet'

This is the case for whether you are placing live bets or pre-match bets. Although if you wish to make a parlay bet, you must add multiple markets before entering your stake. To remove a market, you can just hit the small X in the bet slip too.

Funding your account on the app

In order to place any wager, as stated above, you must have some available funds. To actually process a deposit, you must sign in and head to the banking section. From here, hit deposits, and you can select from methods like prepaid cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and others. Of course, you must deposit a value higher than the accepted minimum. And once this is done, your funds should be available immediately.

ComeOn App best features

Cashouts

Cashouts really do put the power back into the punter's hands. And on this app, you can cash out bets with just one tap of the screen. Should your bet be performing well, ComeOn India seems to be quite generous with the values offered here too. Of course, you don't have to take the cash-out offer, but it's nice to have the option.

Upcoming events

With so many events covered, it could be easy to get lost. However, ComeOn India has a nice feature on the app where you can view upcoming events. You can use a little sliding bar to determine the timeframe too. So whether you want to wager on an event in one hour, two hours, or 24 hours, you can view the exact events available.

Live betting

It's not necessarily the availability of live betting, it's more how advanced the setup is that makes it one of the best features. All markets are clearly visible, it's super easy to make your bet, and the quality of the odds is always very good. And let's face it - live betting can often be more valuable and more fun than other forms of betting.





Overall user experience



Putting products aside now, we'd like to state that the user experience on the ComeOn app is great. Aesthetically, the app is pleasing, with dynamic colours and simple layouts across all pages. Then in terms of performance, we found the app to be pretty quick, smooth when flicking around the products, and responsive when placing bets. Of course, combining all of this together adds up to create an above-average user experience.

Although if we had to be picky, we would love there to be a few more tools to enhance the betting environment. This would include a few more filters to find key markets, more customization options, and the implementation of preset wagers.

ComeOn App Summary - an excellent platform

At the end of the day, we believe that the app is more than satisfactory. It performs well, offers a great range of betting opportunities, and provides access to most of the main desktop features. Of course, it's great that the app integrates seamlessly across most tablets and smartphones too. This makes it accessible for the vast majority of Indian punters. And with this being the case, we highly recommend that you download it and give it a whirl today.

Don't forget to grab your welcome bonus once you have installed the app and signed up too!