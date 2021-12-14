Casumo Casino India Review: 150% deposit match bonus

Casumo casino is one of the top gambling destinations available to Indian gamers. Founded in 2012, the destination has been offering a range of products including a sportsbook and an online casino.

Casino gaming options available to players

The casino section is the one option that enjoys greater popularity at Casumo. There are more than 2000 titles available in the different sections organised by the brand. Rather than stuff the user with a range of unorganised options, Casumo has gone with only the best choices in the industry. This is possible by virtue of offering titles only from reputed developers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and more. Other popular sections available to users would be the live dealer games and table games.

Casino bonuses and promotions from Casumo

One of the reasons for Casumo being able to create a strong fan base over the last decade of its operations would be the bonuses that are issued to new and existing players.

Visit Casumo Casino >

Welcome bonus meant for new players

One of the crucial bonuses available to welcome new players would be a 15,000 INR bonus by matching the first deposit at 150%. The value of the bonus and the match figures are better than the industry standards. The user will activate this offer by placing a minimum deposit of 1000 INR. Furthermore, there will also be 101 INR available daily over a week when the user deposits 1500 INR. This bonus needs to be wagered 30 times before the wins can be taken out.





This is the welcome offer available in the casino section. Casumo India offers a different set of bonuses for users who are registering for the sportsbook section. As part of the sportsbook offer, users will be getting 10,000 INR by matching the first deposit at 100%. The player has to make a minimum deposit of at least 700 INR and opt-in for the bonus. Once the bonus has been received, users need to wager at the same along with a deposit at least six times – on markets that have odds of 1.60 or more – to take up the wins.



Bonuses available to existing customers

Just like the welcome offer for new players, existing customers also get a range of campaigns that are run on a frequent basis. A significant of the rewards can be claimed under the loyalty program, which has different tiers based on the eligibility of individual players. The amount of money spent on the platform is one of the key determining factors in the loyalty program tier. The existing users also get to be part of campaigns like free spins or giveaways.

Experience of the app from Casumo

Casumo has an app that can be used to access the sports betting and casino platform. The user will be able to place wagers, play casino games, fund accounts, and do much more directly from the mobile device. Just like the desktop site, the app has been delightfully done in terms of design and there should not be any cause for concern.

Banking options and security methods employed

In order to ensure a hassle-free experience for players, a number of payment options are supported by Casumo. These include a combination of e-wallets, credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfer. Some of the prominent choices listed on the payment section would be:

Visa/MasterCard

Mobile payments

Net banking

Bank transfer

Casumo does not charge any fees for using any of the deposit/withdrawal options.

As a platform that deals with financial data, Casumo India has to be very secure so as to win the confidence of users and also sustain the confidence of existing players. For this reason, there are three security measures employed by the operator. These are:

128-bit encryption

UK and Malta gaming licenses

Payment methods that are PCI DSS compliant

Sports betting experience offered by Casumo

Apart from having an online casino, Casumo also comes with a sportsbook that can be very rewarding for casual punters. It is certainly not a full-fledged betting platform unlike many other sports betting sites. This also acts in favour of Casumo if punters are coming from the likes of India, where the tendency is to place bets only on popular sports like cricket and football. The coverage on these big sports is quite good and users are unlikely to have any complaints. The margins placed on the odds are also very respectable.

Join Casumo India >

Frequently Asked Questions





Is it safe to use the Casumo casino platform?



Yes, Casumo is one of the safest platforms for wagering money on online casino games or sports betting action.

What are the licenses that validate Casumo?

The Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission are the two licenses that regulate and validate this online gambling destination.

Where is the Casumo platform based?

Casumo is based out of Malta and it is part of Casumo Services Limited.

Is there any loyalty program?

Yes, a loyalty program is available at Casumo that will automatically enrol players once they start playing on the platform. There are multiple levels in the program with rewards increasing at every stage.

What are the minimum withdrawal limits?

The minimum size of the withdrawal request that can be placed on the platform is 500 INR.

What are the maximum withdrawal limits?

The maximum withdrawal limit available on the Casumo platform would be 200,000 INR. The maximum limit also depends on the payment method with NETELLER supporting up to 1.5 million INR.

Summary of the Casumo casino – Recommended Choice

Casumo casino is one of the top gambling destinations for Indian punters. This Casumo India review has gone through some of the important facets of this brand to arrive at a conclusion that this is one of the best places when users want a mix of betting on sports and playing casino games. The bonus for the existing players could do with some improvements, but one cannot find a lot of issues with the Casumo casino India platform.