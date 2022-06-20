Cash App Betting Sites in India

Without question, India is the planet's fastest-growing mobile payment market. In 2021, smartphone money transfers in the world's second-most populous country surpassed credit card transactions, marking an annual value exceeding the $1 trillion mark. The main reason for this is that a significant section of the Indian population resides in rural areas where the banking industry cannot entirely cater to their financial needs.

Hence, high smartphone penetration, cheap internet data, and India's biometric identity card have fueled the rapid scale-up of mobile online payments, per a report from Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia, better known as CLSA. Thus, it stands to reason that with so many Indians using apps to pay for goods and services, many offshore sports betting sites will allow these transaction methods.

Cash apps are all the rage in India, with options like Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, and BHIM dominating the market. Consequently, these now rank as super popular payment options at internet sportsbooks that also feature cash app games. Below we rattle off the five most favored picks by Indian sports gamblers.

1) 10CRIC

When the topic of internet sports betting pops up in India, 10CRIC is likely to get mentioned. That is so because, according to most online reviews, it's the highest quality sports wagering option for residents of Asia. Moreover, it offers more cricket betting markets than any other online sportsbook.

10CRIC also prides itself on its fee-free withdrawals while boasting a reputation as a site with fast sportsbook and online casino cash app payouts. The fund removal options here include Paytm and PhonePe. Drawbacks of using the platform include that it does not list a wealth of eSports markets, and there's no horse race betting here.

2) Parimatch

Parimatch is an international betting brand founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 1994. It branched off into Russia in 1998 and entered the digital sphere two years later. Currently, Parimatch has its headquarters in Cyprus, a tax-friendly European country. The company offers its internet sports betting and casino services internationally via a license attained by Curacao eGaming. In specific markets, the UK, for example, Parimatch uses a subsidiary like BV Gaming, which has UKGC's approval to accept British players under its banner.

Indians love Parimatch since it focuses on cricket and accepts multiple Indian-specific transaction methods like UPI, Paytm, and IMPS, along with popular e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Live betting on T20 and IPL matches is a thing here, and in 2019, Parimatch signed Mike Tyson and Conor McGregor to act as the brand's ambassadors, showing the financial power of this company.

3) Betway

Betway is a global sportsbook and cash app casino. It got up and running in 2006, and this corporation's products include a dedicated eSports platform and one that supplies games that pay instantly to cash apps.

Betway is famous for sponsoring multiple football clubs such as Eintracht Frankfurt, Everton, West Ham United, Levante, and Deportivo Alavés. But it is also renowned in India for delivering a fantastic range of cricket bet types. It lets you wager on the Pro Kabaddi League but does not provide you with betting options on any other of the sport's competitions. It supports Paytm, PhonePe, GooglePay, and UPI deposits, and its casino lobby is on par with those at highly-established online casinos like Las Atlantis and El Royale.

4) 4Rabet

Going by online forums and social media posts, there are few complaints about the service 4Rabet supplies to Indian sports betting mavens. It treats them to the sought-after cash-out feature, live wagering, and stream events for its patrons. Furthermore, 4Rabet has a terrific mobile app and dozens of sports betting markets that hold something for every type of bettor out there.

Curacao-based Umbrella Development B.V. runs this platform under a license from master license holder Antillephone. That is one of the four bodies authorized by the government of Curacao to issue sub-licenses to operators they deem worthy. 4Rabet allows deposits and withdrawals through Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, IMPS, Perfect Money, and Neteller. Plus, it also can facilitate Bitcoin transfers for crypto gambling enthusiasts.

5) Rabona

Rabona hit the internet in 2019 as a new addition to the gaming/betting portfolio of the Soft2Bet Group. Like 4Rabet, Rabona also has gotten Antillephone's approval to accept players from over a hundred regions. It is a brilliant betting hub for sports lovers, featuring a modern design and premium customer support. The odds here are competitive, and the number of markets is vast.

Aside from sports wagering fun, Rabona allows you to test your luck on horse races, virtual sports, slots, live casino games, arcades, lottery-style options, and more. The promotions on this site are alluring and Indian players can use Skrill, Neteller, Paytm, UPI, eZeeWallet, and several cryptos here.

This article was written in collaboration with legit iGaming analysts.