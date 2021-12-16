Bons Casino Review: Sports, Casino, Slots & More

Bons casino is one of the new players in the online casino segment. Launched in 2020, Bons casino aims to bring more than just the regular stream of slots and other casino games. It also tries to bring together several other features as well.

Casino gaming options that players can access

The casino is easily the crucial feature of Bons casino even if there are other products. The importance laid out to this section is apparent with games from only the top developers being featured on the platform. This means that users get to experience the best of titles from Microgaming, NetEnt, Amatic, and more.





These titles are spread across multiple categories like slots and table games. Every possible slot feature that one can expect in the online casino space happens to be available. This means that users can get to experience jackpots, bonus plays, free spin rounds, and more. Crucially, a live dealer section is also available where a lifelike experience is offered for those who want to make the most of the latest streaming technology. The live stream titles are able to deliver higher quality than expected and they have come a long way over the last few years.



Various bonuses and promotions offered by Bons

Detailed to look at the welcome bonus

The welcome bonus is available for casino and sportsbook users. The first deposit bonus for casino users can go up to 200,000 INR after matching the deposit at 100%. There are various levels of match bonus depending on the deposit size. For deposits under 5000 INR, the match will be at 200% for a bonus of up to 5000 INR. The match drops down to 150% for deposits under 50,000 INR while the maximum bonus goes up to 30,000 INR. For deposits greater than 50,000 INR, the 100% match will apply. Only the highest level of bonus comes with a 30 X wagering requirement while the smaller tiers carry a 25X wagering requirement.

The users will also receive a sports wagering welcome offer where the new player will receive a free bet worth 1000 INR. In order to get this bonus, users have to place a deposit greater than 2000 INR. The free bet can be used only on markets with odds greater than 1.40. The wins generated using the free bet will carry a 20X wagering requirement.

Bonuses available for the existing customers

The bonuses available for existing customers are also extremely good with Bons casino providing a mix of free spins, regular tournaments, and reload bonuses as part of the package. Even though they will not be comparable with the welcome offer in terms of value, they are extremely good nonetheless.

Analysis of the casino app experience

The Bons casino need not be accessed only when the user has access to a laptop or desktop. They can access the gaming or betting section from anywhere around the globe. This is possible due to the mobile app which is rich on several fronts. Apart from being able to handle all gaming and betting options available on Bons, the app also loads fast even on mid-range phones. If users are not interested in the app, they can go with the mobile site, which is available directly from a mobile browser.

Other products of Bons

The casino is not the only product available at Bons. The user also has other sections to explore. The most important would be:

Sportsbook

The sportsbook offers a decent variety of betting options on major sports. It is certainly not the biggest sportsbook out there, but casual punters should find no reason to complain about the choices available. The betting options are available in the live and pre-match segments. Both are available in dedicated sections.

Payment options supported and security features

Bons has taken additional care to make sure that only the best payment options are supported on the platform. This means that users get options like MasterCard, Visa, NETELLER, Skrill, and many other popular platforms for depositing and withdrawing funds. The platform even support cryptocurrency payments. There are transaction costs to consider, as Bons casino places a 2.5% charge for using options other than the e-wallets.

The limited availability of payment options is largely down to Bons casino being selective with their choices, which have been made only after careful consideration of the trustworthiness and safety measures.

FAQs about the Bons platform

Is Bons casino a legitimate platform in India?

Yes, Bons is a casino that has been authorised and regulated by the Curacao gaming authority. This license is valid throughout the globe.





Can all new players claim a welcome offer?



Yes, new players will be eligible for a welcome offer when they sign up on the platform for the first time. This bonus is available only once and users have to input a dedicated promo code.

What does it take to get free spins on the platform?

Bons casino regularly runs promotional offers that provide free spins and other bonuses. The user should keep tabs on the promotions page to stay on top of the same.

Do live casino games get any additional offers?

The live dealer games do not tend to attract a lot of additional promotional offers apart from the standard ones which is already available. If and when they come, users should make use of the appropriate promo code for availing of the same.

Summary of the Bons casino and sportsbook

Bons casino manages to provide everything that a modern casino player wants. The design could do with some sophistication, but there are very few areas where players would find some cause of concern on the platform. The gaming choices in the casino segment and the betting options in the sportsbook are some of the gleaming options on this platform.

Pros:

Welcome offer is quite generous

Casino gaming options are immense in terms of variety and quality

Cons:

Lack of a live chat feature

Poor design

Welcome offers may not be visible straight away

Rating – 4.75/5