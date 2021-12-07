BetWinner promo code: With WINMAX Get up to 8000 INR

BetWinner is one of the latest entrants to the Indian gambling space. Armed with many advantages that can be available using a Betwinner promo code, this brand also has a lot of substance that needs to be analysed in detail.

Important offers to claim with the BetWinner promo code

Sign up with *WINMAX* >

BetWinner promo code can be very useful in claiming some excellent advantages when users enter the platform for the first time. The process of using this code to claim offers is not very difficult. The top such offers that are open to individuals would be:

Welcome Offer Sports: Receive a maximum of 8000 INR after a 100% match of the first deposit

100% bet insurance: Insure up to 100% of the bet



The 8000 INR bonus in the sportsbook segment is a testament to the importance being given to sportsbook users. This is quite a sizable bonus that can be activated with a minimum deposit of 75 INR. Once the bonus is received, it has to be wagered 5X times on accumulator bets, which have at least three events that have odds of 1.40 or more. Only after the settlement of these bets can users take out the funds.





The new casino user will get the option of receiving up to € 300 as a bonus much of the first deposit at 100%. A player needs to make at least € 1 deposit to activate now offer. Once the funds are into the accounts, they need to be wagered 28X on slot games.



The 100% insurance on bets can be availed completely or in part. This is a paid service that provides a complete refund of the bet if it loses. The insurance can be available for accumulator and single bets. This offer makes sure that users do not lose the entire stake if their bet is not successful.

How to create an account on the BetWinner site



In order to start making use of the BetWinner platform, users must have an account. Even though this might be a difficult process with many bookmakers, Betwinner has been able to simplify the option to a great extent by introducing features like one-click registration. There are also other means of opening an account. The steps involved are:

Visiting the official Betwinner by clicking on the above link Choosing any one of the four registration – one-click, email, phone number, or social network – options Filling up the necessary information required by each of these registration options Entering a BetWinner promo code – WINMAX – in the appropriate field

Accepting the terms listed by the bookmaker Verifying the account that has just been created to receive complete access

Use our BetWinner promo code WINMAX >

Different bonuses available for customers of BetWinner

The BetWinner promo code is advantageous for users who are trying to place accumulator bets, as a 10% boost is provided every day. The user is free to choose between pre-match and live sections to qualify for the offer.

A 25% deposit bonus is also available when users decide to bring in funds using specific deposit methods. In this case, the likes of AstroPay, Jeton, Paykasa, or Papara will help qualify for this additional bonus. It is once again subjected to wagering requirements of 5X when used on accumulators provided that there are at least three legs each. Each leg should have odds of 1.40 or more.

Other deposit bonuses also make BetWinner an interesting platform. For example, the brand provides a 100% bonus on the deposit which is made on a Thursday. The maximum bonus available through this offer is €100. Once the bonus is received, it can be used only in the sportsbook and it also needs to meet the expectations of a 5X wagering requirement.

FAQs regarding the BetWinner promo code



Can the BetWinner platform be trusted?

Yes, BetWinner is a platform that can be completely trusted considering that it is licensed by the Curacao government. This allows the brand to function in many parts of the world.

Why should players look for a promo code?

The advantage with a promo code provided by BetWinner can be filled when the new player is putting funds into the account for the first time. Most of the promo codes provided by the platform give substantial bonuses over the initial few deposits.

Are there any fees associated with using the deposit options?

BetWinner has more than 40 options listed on the deposit page, but none of them charge fees for making deposits.

What license does BetWinner carry for its operations?

The license used by BetWinner for its operations in India comes from the government of Curacao. This license is also valid in other parts of the world.

Is it possible to get access to welcome offers on multiple occasions?

No, a player will be eligible for the welcome offer only once. If they are found guilty of using malpractices to claim the same on multiple occasions, their account could be terminated immediately.

Are there any differences between the mobile and desktop platforms?

There are no major differences between the desktop and mobile platforms offered by BetWinner apart from changes being made to reflect the smaller display size.

Are there any minimum deposit amounts applicable?

The minimum deposit fee required by many of the payment options would be 100 INR. At the end of the day, this figure largely depends on the payment option.

Are there any minimum withdrawal amounts applicable?

Just like in the deposit section, a player will be eligible to request a withdrawal provided that they have placed at least 100 INR in withdrawal request. This, once again, depends on the payment option.

Should all users verify their accounts?

Yes, account verification is a standard procedure that is expected out of all players.

Does BetWinner provide a live streaming service?

There is a live stream service run by BetWinner. It provides decent access to several sporting events from around the globe.

Betting options available on the platform





Betting options that can be utilised by sports punters



It is unlikely that users will be missing out on any entertainment when they sign up with a BetWinner promo code for the purpose of sports betting. The brand covers everything from the top sporting event to a niche segment. This is a destination where every form of wagering can be found. Some of the sports covered by the brand would include cricket, horse racing, American football, basketball, soccer, and more.

As expected, users will be able to find a range of markets that offer great betting scope rather than just predicting the winner or loser of an event. For a brand that has a dedicated bonus that works in Indian rupees, it is not a surprise to see cricket betting being provided with a huge deal of attention. Almost any professional cricket game under the sky will be covered by BetWinner, which also offers an extensive collection of live betting markets whenever there are major events.

The football coverage provided by BetWinner is also on par with some of the best names in the business. One will be able to place bets on all major top-flight events aside from competitions around the globe.

Entertainment offered by the casino titles

The major attention from BetWinner goes towards the sportsbook. As a result, the casino section might suffer a small decline in the volume of titles being offered, but there cannot be any complaints about the quality. The brand has been able to partner with more than 20 different developers to make sure that there is excellent diversity in the gaming options. Even though the sportsbook bonus does sound very attractive, one can also use the BetWinner promo code to claim similarly attractive offers in the casino section.

The slot titles offer rich variety and they span multiple categories like progressive jackpots, video slots, and more. Many of these titles are made unique features in the gameplay segment like cluster pays, cascading reels, mega wins, and more. Apart from the selection of slot titles that come from the house of Play'n Go, there are many more options to get entertained.

Apart from the regular casino titles, there are also live dealer tables that provide numerous gaming options. For this section, BetWinner has used the products are more than 20 different developers, who have provided the platform with many variations of blackjack, roulette, poker, and more. There are also 'Indianized' casino titles in the live section.

User Experience

As one of the modern entrants to the world of Indian online gambling, BetWinner has an advantage straight away and they have been able to make the most of the situation by offering a website that has been brilliantly designed in all aspects. Despite having many verticals, BetWinner provides easy access to every section with a simple navigational bar. In the sportsbook section, the odds are very easy to find while it is also easy to customise the betting slip. In many ways, the positive user experience begins from the registration phase, which is extremely fast.

Customer Support Quality

Customer support can be availed by someone who is a member of the platform or someone who is just enquiring about the different features available. This is possible due to the multiple email addresses available for each section. There is also telephone support, which is likely to be preferred just after the live chat feature.

Banking Options

Deposit

There are more than 40 different options in the payment segment. These comprise a combination of e-wallets, bank cards, and cryptocurrencies. The support for cryptocurrencies makes BetWinner quite a futuristic proposition for those who want to keep costs down. Perhaps, the biggest advantage apart from using the BetWinner promo code will be the ability to make deposits in the Indian currency. This can potentially save a lot to users in the form of fees.

Withdrawals

There is not a huge difference to the withdrawal options provided on the BetWinner platform. As long as users are able to possess a balance of 100 INR, they should be able to initiate a withdrawal using one of the 35+ options available. These options include a range of credit cards, bank transfers, cryptocurrencies, and e-wallets.

Experience of betting on mobile devices

Just like other top betting sites, BetWinner provides access on mobile devices through two means – apps or mobile sites. The former is available exclusively for Android or iOS, while the latter can be used on any mobile device as long as it has a browser. There are no differences between the app and the desktop site. Hence, users will be able to access the same betting history, sports betting lobby, markets, and features. The use of an updated operating system is likely to provide a higher quality experience.





Pros & Cons



Pros

Option to Cash Out

Apps that are able to run on Android and iOS platforms

The welcome offer is quite good

Plenty of options to bet on

Cons

The majority of the focus is on sports betting

Lack of a quick bet option

Brand faces many restrictions in some countries

Lack of a VIP program

A comprehensive review of BetWinner



BetWinner has been around only since 2018, but it also happens to be one of the latest names to enter into the Indian betting segment. However, the operators behind BetWinner have a lot of experience in running brands like 1xBet and more. The betting platform provided by BetWinner is robust with a large set of features that are excellent to go with the betting choices on offer. For someone who is going to extract a lot from the casino segment, they may be a little disappointing considering that sportsbook is the biggest focus of BetWinner at this juncture. Even though there are some niggles like the unavailability of a VIP program, but it is easy to forget a handful of negatives among a sea of positives.