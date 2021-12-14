Bet365 vs Betway: Finding The Best Betting Choice for Punters

For those who are betting on sports events in India, there are bookmakers who cannot be ignored. Bet365 and Betway would fit into this situation. They have been one of the leading choices for sports punters in India. A choice between these two can be made only after careful analysis of key segments.

Bet365 vs Betway – Odds and Markets

The major deciding factor in the success of a sportsbook would be its coverage, which is more important than any of the features available on the platform. Bet365 gets the edge in this regard by being able to offer markets on more than 35 sports. As expected, punters would be able to get markets on the most popular sports like basketball, football, cricket, and tennis. However, the real success of Bet365 lies in its ability to even offer betting markets on non-sporting events and less popular sports like handball and volleyball. Despite a dearth of regular opportunities in such markets, Bet365 is able to shine with plenty of choices.

Betway is not far behind in terms of total coverage, as markets for more than 25 sports are available on this network. Just as with Bet365, punters will be able to get markets on sports that do not have events all-around the year. The rare sports like eSports, snooker, pool, and martial arts are a few of the special sports that is covered by the platform.

Winner – Bet365

Bet365 vs Betway – Interface



The Bet365 interface features a ton of information for a newbie. It is very likely that a newcomer to the world of sportsbooks might be overwhelmed by the volume of options on offer. Once users get used to the interface, they would be able to appreciate the design as little effort is required to get the job done on most occasions. Whenever the interface gets too confusing, users can always opt for the search bar that is very effective at finding certain events and markets.

Betway features a more modern design with slick animations and transitions. It is a far more enjoyable place to operate and place sports bets even if the black background can get overwhelming after a while. The Betway design feels at home for an Indian punter who will be able to appreciate the easy navigational elements and excellent organisation on the site.

Winner – Betway

Bet365 vs Betway – Betting Features

The King of betting features would happen to be Bet365. Rather than just focus on sports coverage, Bet365 has been investing a lot of resources into developing new betting features. Some of the standout aspect from the brand in this regard would be live streaming, live betting, Bet Builder, Edit Bet, Cash Out, and more. The live streaming feature is capable of providing access to many sports events around the world and one can use the streams in conjunction with the live betting feature for added advantages. The Cash Out feature has become quite a standard option at many sportsbooks, but Bet365 goes one better by providing elements like automatic Cash Out and partial Cash Out so that users need not be glued to the screen.

Betway also has a decent array of features dedicated to making life easier for the punter, but the volume and quality of these features are pale in comparison with those available at Bet365. The live betting feature does offer some solace for Betway considering that there are no major differences in the quality and quantity of market choices available to the punter in this segment.

Winner – Bet365

Betway vs Bet365 – Bonuses

The bonuses are a key aspect of any sportsbook. Bet365 does not shine on this front, as the size of offers available are substantially smaller than some of the best deals provided by Betway. The disparity is particularly evident when the welcome offers are the key topic of discussion. Bet365 provides a welcome offer of just 4000 INR for new players, while Betway will be able to double this offer quite easily.

Apart from winning the race when it comes to bonuses for new players, Betway is also very good at making existing players feel very happy and content with the promotional offers. There is also a loyalty program which rewards players who tend to spend more on the platform. This becomes a crucial concern for someone who is an avid punter, as they get to experience their loyalty rewarded with benefits like exclusive bonuses and premium customer support.

Winner – Betway





Betway vs Bet365 – Mobile Experience



It is very crucial for a sportsbook to have a great mobile experience considering that the number of mobile punters has grown exponentially over the last few years. Both these platforms are able to offer class-leading mobile experiences through dedicated apps. Bet365 manages to get the edge in this regard thanks to features like live streaming. Apart from being able to stream live broadcast of sports events on a desktop, users will be able to get the same feature even on their mobile apps. Even though there is nothing wrong with Betway's app and mobile experience, the availability of live streaming swings the favour in the way of Bet365.

Winner – Bet365

Betway vs Bet365 – Payment Options

There is not much difference in the world of payment options when it comes to Bet365 and Betway. Both are able to support a wide palette of options that are suitable for players from anywhere in the world. Bet365, though, will have a slight edge due to a combination of having many payment options with wider minimum and maximum limits. Both options will not charge any fees from users for making a deposit and this makes it ideal for someone who is just trying out the two platforms with a small sum of money.

Betway is a slightly better overall option thanks to its wider set of payment options. Furthermore, the crucial difference with Betway lies in its ability to offer a localised site so that users are able to make transactions locally. This can turn out to be a very convenient element whereas Bet365 still depends on the global servers due to which widespread operations around the world. There may not be a huge difference in terms of payment methods, but the advantage of a local server tips the balance in favour of Betway.

Winner – Betway

Conclusion

Betway might provide the best of bonuses and comes with a more modern interface, but there is no doubt that Bet365 is the all-rounder when it comes to sports betting in India. It is able to provide a much larger coverage of sports, while the margin on many of the top spots are slightly lower than the competition. Bet365 is able to win the fight courtesy of its betting features like live streaming and Edit Bet. Bet365 is not great in terms of bonuses, it is the package that wins on many fronts. Even though the choice of a bookmaker depends on many aspects and individual preferences, users are unlikely to go wrong with this choice.

Disclaimer: Bet365 Terms and Conditions apply / New Customers Only / Commercial content / 18+ | Gamble Responsibly

This review is based on a personal experience of the Bet365 offers and was last updated in December 2021. For further information, kindly visit the bet365 official website.