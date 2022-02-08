Best Online Casino Bonuses in India 2022

The casino bonus is always one of the biggest factors when trying to pick an online casino. This is because the bonuses can provide an opportunity for players to try out new stuff in their gambling experience without any risk. There are multiple numbers being floated out when a person is looking for the best online casino bonus. For an Indian casino gamer in 2022, the best options that they have for landing an attractive bonus would be to sign up with one of these three options:

Bet365

Visit Bet365 Insdia Sports >>





Casumo

Visit Casumo India Sports >>





ComeOn

Visit Comeon India Sports >>





Bet365



Best Online Casino Bonus Offer for New Players

The Bet365 welcome offer has seen substantial improvements over the years. Now, a new player who joins with Bet365 will be able to get a reward of 30,000 INR by matching the first deposit at 100%. In order to get this reward, users have to come up with BET365ALAS code that makes all the difference. A minimum deposit of just 500 INR is required to activate this bonus, which can be used on any game in the platform except Live Hi-Lo.

Once the bonus is available in the account, it cannot be taken out right away, as a wagering requirement needs to be met by the player before the bonus funds are made available for withdrawal. In the case of Bet365, a standard wagering requirement is not followed. Instead, users have to meet a 40X requirement on the 'Live Spin a Win' games, 100X in the case of many live games, and 200X on the table games like blackjack and roulette. One of the crucial restrictions on the use of this bonus would be that a player cannot bet more than 10% of the bonus on any single round. The wagering requirement also needs to be met within 30 days.

Regular Bonuses and Campaigns

Apart from providing a huge reason for new players to consider opening an account, Bet365 also has a long list of offers for existing players. If someone is a fan of live dealer games, they would be able to enjoy a maximum of 0.8% rebate per week. In order to be eligible for this offer, players need to stake at least 20,000 INR. Live Hi-Lo is the only game which is not available as part of this offer.

There would be to be trivia offers on certain days of the week. For example, Friday is part of the live trivia offer that can help users pick up their share of 50,000 INR. There is no cost associated with this competition and users only have to come up with 10 right answers to put themselves in the frame for the 50,000 INR prize pool. This offer runs every Friday at 18:00 GMT.

Bet365 is also aware of the popularity of games like blackjack. These titles also get the attention of offers like the 'Live Blackjack Lucky Cards'

Casumo

Welcome Offer

The Casumo also presents one of the best online casino bonus options for a newcomer. The offer stands at a very big 15,000 INR by matching the first deposit at 150%. This is substantially higher than the 100% match which is available as standard at most online casinos. This offer is available for someone who is depositing 1000 INR or more. The player is coming with a deposit of more than 1500 INR, they stand to pick up an additional 101 INR over the course of seven days. This additional deposit bonus works out really well when users want to take advantage of the higher cap on the main bonus.

The validity of this bonus is only 183 days. The player has to meet the wagering requirements before this timeframe. A maximum bet of only 500 INR is allowed per spin, while the bet line cannot have more than 50 INR. Even with these restrictions, it is possible to take out the funds since the wagering requirement is a moderate 30 X. If the requirement is not met before that, the bonus along with the wins generated so far will be completely removed from the account.

One interesting feature of this offer, which might turn out to be one of the online casino best bonuses, will be that the deposit money and bonus money will contribute evenly to the gameplay.

Regular Bonuses and Campaigns

The Casumo brand might not be as big as the other names in the segment when it comes to bonuses for existing players, but they still manage to get a decent list of options. For example, the Golden Festive Offer would rank as one of the best online casino bonuses around. It offers a maximum reward of 100,000 INR by matching the first deposit at 100%. Furthermore, 10% cashback is also available. This offer is applicable only on the live casino and casino sections. The cashback is available only when the player has made losses and it is not available if there have been profits.

ComeOn

Welcome Offer

ComeOn is an online casino that has been around for several years. Still, it does not stop this brand from offering one of the best online casino bonus options around. The offer for new players is at an impressive 10,000 INR. This is derived from matching the deposit at 100%. This bonus is applicable only on the online casino segment. Only players from India are eligible for this offer and they would be given 30 days to finish the wagering requirements associated with this offer. The wagering requirement stands at a relatively moderate 34X.

The player needs to visit the bonus and deposit amount for meeting this requirement. One cannot also mix the casino and sportsbook segment for meeting the requirement. Some casino games do not provide full contribution to the wagering requirement, as only slots are able to do the 100% contribution. The live dealer games only provide 10% of the stake as a contribution to the wagering requirement, while table games like blackjack and roulette do not contribute even a percent.

A player needs to make a minimum deposit of 1000 INR to qualify for this offer. The person who signs up with ComeOn for the first time can claim this best casino bonus.

Regular Bonuses and Campaigns

The existing player gets a handful of bonus offers starting with the basic options like giveaways, free spins, cashback, and more. There are several targeted offers that run throughout the week. For example, the Playtech cashback offer will be able to provide 2000 INR to the player when they go for live dealer titles from Playtech on Friday. In fact, Friday is often a busy day at ComeOn with many targeted offers available. For example, the live casino cashback is also available on Friday and players can win cashback every week by playing titles like Monopoly Live, Megaball, Lightning Roulette, and more.

Some of the big hits of ComeOn are also available in the form of Jackpot rewards where players will be able to put themselves in the frame for winning a big chunk of a massive prize pool. The free spins club will be able to provide 10 free spins to winners providing that they meet the conditions like depositing and wagering 1000 INR per week.