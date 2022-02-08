Finding the Best Indian Online Casinos in 2022

There has been a rapid rise in the number of online casinos that are available in India. It also presents a big confusion to the user when they want to go with a top Indian online casino. In order to solve this confusion, this review attempts to go through the top choices in the segment and the reasons for going with them.

Top Indian Online Casinos in 2022

10Cric

Bet365

Dafabet

10Cric

10Cric happens to be one of the top destinations for betting on sports in India. It is also very likely that many people would also not be aware that 10Cric also happens to possess a very good online casino that has plenty of gaming options to suit different individuals.

A welcome bonus of INR 70,000 puts the 10Cric in a league of its own. This welcome offer is spread over the first three bonuses. Rather than just providing this humongous bonus, 10Cric also makes sure that the players have enough places where they can utilize this bonus. There are more than 2000 different slot titles on board with several Indian-themed games as well. The variations provided in the gaming section are quite immense. The 10Cric operators have also ensured that many of these titles handsomely contribute to the wagering requirement imposed on the bonuses.

The live dealer games are another reason to choose 10Cric. There are more than 100 different titles available in the live casino segment, which has been growing in volume over the last few years. The classics like roulette and blackjack are available in different variations to suit the ever-expanding need for interesting table games. In addition, Indian live casino games like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti also make it to the list of titles.

The payment options available on 10Cric are also very convenient to the Indian punter and casino gamer. Therefore, it is possible to stick with the usual payment options that are popular in the country rather than go with exotic options that end up charging an exorbitant fee for currency conversion.

Bet365

Bet365 is one of the popular choices for some who are trying to get into the world of sports betting. It also happens to be one of the best online casinos in India. The brand also has a casino section that is quite interesting in all aspects. As one of the big names in the industry, Bet365 has consistently lagged behind competitors in terms of promotion size. This, however, has changed of late and it makes Bet365 an undeniably attractive proposition in 2022.

For example, a new casino customer who signs up on Bet365 will be able to get a bonus of up to 30,000 INR. A deposit of 500 INR or more – with the use of our BET365ALAS code – will be sufficient to trigger the offer, which will match the deposit at 100%. Even the wagering requirements imposed on this offer are quite lenient and any user should not have major trouble in trying to meet those requirements.

Once the bonus is credited into the account, they can log in and find a healthy list of gaming options in the casino segment. The games are spread across several categories with the most popular being roulette, blackjack, Hi-Lo, Casino Hold'em, and more. It is also interesting that the Bet365 platform is not huge on slot titles and the focus is definitely on providing serious casino games at its finest. There is also a major advantage with users being given access to the sports betting platform as well.

Dafabet

Dafabet ranks as one of the important online casinos in India. It has been around for several decades in the Asia-Pacific region. Apart from having a comprehensive sports betting portfolio, Dafabet also excels in the online casino segment. As one of the important Asian operators, it is very difficult to skip away from Dafabet. The specialty of Dafabet is being able to offer excellent choices when looking for popular Asian slots, table games, and casino titles. The brand also has a long list of lotteries and video poker options as well. The sheer scale of options available in the casino segment makes Dafabet a very popular choice in this regard.

A first deposit bonus of 8000 INR is available for newcomers who register with the online casino. The deposit requirement for this bonus stands at a reasonable 2000 INR. Since there are no multiple stages as part of this welcome offer, the simple requirements can sometimes work out very well. Dafabet has done a lot of work became the scenes to make sure that it is one of the top online casinos in India. One of the key tasks undertaken by the brand would be to use games that have very high RTP figures. Furthermore, the brand has only gone with titles that are provided by reputed developers like Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Playtech, and more.

How do we choose the best online casinos?

A lot of work goes behind the scenes to make sure that we are able to pick the best online casinos in India. The parameters used for picking the choices would be:

Bonuses and promotions

The casino bonuses are a major reason to choose a brand over the other. Due to the highly competitive nature of this industry, every player is being treated with a long list of offers that begin with the biggest of them all – a welcome bonus. We pick the best Indian online casinos on the basis of the bonus size, wagering requirements, minimum deposit, and restrictions on the use of the bonus. One factor alone does not end up making a great bonus and it is a combination of these factors that help identify a top bonus.

Games on offer

There is a wide list of games available on the market, but it is important that a top online casino chooses the games that are most preferred by users. Each gaming segment has its own set of character that gets accentuated in certain aspects. For example, slot games tend to be much better when they have an interesting set of bonus features. If an online casino has more interesting games available, it is likely to be preferred over its competitors even if the volume of games is much higher.

Mobile compatibility

More users are starting to access online casinos from the comfort of their smartphones. If a brand has to do well in this competitive segment, it should have a great mobile product. It does not necessarily have to be in the form of apps, as even a great mobile site would suffix.

Customer support

The user may not have a regular requirement to get in touch with customer support. However, the support system should be top-notch whenever the requirement arises. The mark of a great customer support system would be the variety of options, speed of response, and friendliness of the customer care executives.

All these factors play a pivotal role in picking the best Indian online casino in 2022.





