Best CSGO Betting Sites 2021: Bookmakers, Tips, and FAQs

The world of eSports betting has seen a tremendous rise in popularity to the extent where even traditional bookmakers are trying to become the CSGO betting sites. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is easily one of the popular eSports around.

Selection of the 5 Best CSGO Betting Sites

A number of bookmakers provide betting options on CSGO, but punters should choose the top ones. The best five picks in the race among the sportsbooks to become the top CSGO betting sites would be:

1xBet

4rabet

BetWinner

Melbet

Betway

1xBet – Best for live streams

Visit 1xBet >

1xBet is a platform that offers a diverse set of betting options. The brand has been around for more than a decade. Yet, it offers coverage of eSports matches and tournaments along with regular sporting events. The welcome offers for new customers are quite enticing, but major reasons for choosing 1xBet would be the live streams that go hand-in-hand with the live betting opportunities being presented on the platform.





4rabet – Best for eSports betting



Register with 4rabet >

4raBet is a platform that is quite big on eSports betting. The punters are not limited to the pre-match markets when they want to place bets on CSGO tournaments and more. There are live betting opportunities, while the type of markets offered are also extensive. Apart from being able to bet on the events, 4raBet also provides the flexibility of being able to watch the events as they take place using the live stream coverage. Even though the volume of live streams available at any given movement may not be enormous, the numbers have been growing over the last few years.





BetWinner – Best for competitive prices



Visit BetWinner >

BetWinner is a bookmaker which has been operating since 2016. As one of the latest generation bookmakers, BetWinner has been offering eSports as a significant part of my portfolio for a while. The brand manages to present competitive prices on almost every eSports market. Even though this is one of the top CSGO gambling sites, the site also presents opportunities on competitions and events as well. The live streaming of some tournaments is an added bonus with BetWinner.





Melbet – Best for bonuses



Visit Melbet >

Melbet is a platform that happens to possess a range of promotional offers for new and existing players without major hindering factors in terms of terms and conditions. For someone who is trying to bet on eSports, Melbet has them very well covered by rolling a large portfolio of titles that include the likes of Angry Birds, Mutant League, Dota2, and more from CSGO. Naturally, a punter will be able to get many betting options when trying to bet on tournaments. The eSports markets are available in the pre-match and live segments.





Betway – Best for many CSGO Markets



Betway is one of the older platforms on this list and it has been around since 2006. Yet, it is one of the early adopters among the traditional bookmakers, as users get to wager extensively on many eSports markets including CS:GO. The odds available on the eSports segment are very competitive even if there is assistance from bonus offers. Apart from focusing just on pre-match opportunities in the eSports segment, Betway also provides live betting options as well.





Best events to bet on in the world of CS:GO



Over the course of the calendar year, punters have multiple events to bet on. The three main events when it boils down to CS:GO would be:

Flashpoint

This is the first franchised league for the sport. It features eight teams who will be competing over two campaigns in a calendar year. These are permanent partner teams thus making the league all the more competitive. Since 2020, however, the league has been accommodating RMR rankings in its format.

BLAST Premier

This is a set of events that take place biannually in fall and spring every season. The competition is split up into the group stages, showdowns, season finales, and a world finale. The interest in this competition scales up dramatically as the year-end approaches.

ESL Pro League

The ESL event features 24 teams in a biannual competition that is held in fall and spring every year. It is one of the instantly recognisable eSports tournaments that has entered into the 14th campaign.

Apart from these major events, punters can also consider placing bets on ESL One Cologne and IEM Katowice.

Tips to choose a betting site for this sport

There has been an unprecedented rise in the number of CSGO betting sites that provide eSports betting coverage. However, the choice of a bookmaker needs to be made on the basis of some important parameters. They are:

Excellent coverage

The coverage can be a winner when betting on CSGO. Some of the newer entrants in the market can be fooled by bookmakers who only cover the A-list games to bring in users. However, one should choose a bookmaker who even offers betting markets on the lower-tier games. This variety is very crucial, as users do not want to be putting all their eggs into a single basket. Rather than just focus on CSGO tournaments alone, some bookmakers stretched their reach to many other sports and tournaments.

Variety of betting options

The props and futures should be available in different variations so that a punter has the option of switching around their bankroll. If users are specifically on the lookout for moneyline bets, there should not be any trouble. However, if a bookmaker only offers the moneyline bets without any futures and props, then it is better to avoid the option.

Customer support

The need for customer support may not arise often, but it can turn out to be one of the important features when the need arises. Until then, this may be one of the underappreciated features of a bookie. Once the problems start to arise, users should have enough opportunities to get in touch with the support team quickly and effectively. On most occasions, the CSGO gambling sites will be providing a combination of live chat and telephone support. They should be more than sufficient to get the job done.

Payment methods and faster payouts

The bookmaker should provide a wide selection of payment options to be able to assist punters to put funds and take out funds at their will. The role played by the time taken for a withdrawal request to be completed cannot be underestimated. Those who put their money into the sportsbook account would be keen on taking them back as soon as possible. The brand which offers minimal time to process withdrawal request will be seen in a favourable light. Depending on the location of the punter, it is also advantageous if the bookmaker decides to support local currency, as it can save a lot of money in transaction charges.

Generosity of bonuses

Any punter – new and experienced – tend to make their bookmaker choices on the basis of bonuses offered. Depending on the generosity of the sportsbook, these bonuses can be excellent for newcomers or existing players. It is very rare that bonuses are in abundance for both sections. Still, one should take a look at the various offers – only long-term offers – issued by each brand before making a decision. The bonus size alone should not be taken into account, as users also need to give attention to the terms and conditions that are imposed on this offer. On many occasions, extravagant bonuses can be hard to fulfil and they may not be of great use.

FAQs when betting on CS:GO and other sports

When do the odds go up on the betting sites?

The odds on betting sites typically go up two or three days before the event as long as the teams involved do not have any intermediate commitments. The futures and props go up well in advance.

Is it safe to bet with these sites?

Yes, the player is completely safe when they go with the best CSGO gambling sites. These are able to provide a combination of strong security features like SSL encryption while only working with reputed third-party option for sections like payment systems.

What is the time taken for registration?

The time taken for opening an account with any one of the best gambling sites CSGO options would be around five minutes at the most. Many of the bookmakers even provide an option to sign up using social media accounts.

Can users place bets from a mobile device?

Yes, betting from mobile is completely possible using these gambling sites, which are able to support apps or a mobile site for this reason.

Is it possible to get dedicated CS:GO bonuses?

The majority of online bookmakers may not tend to provide special bonuses for CSGO betting, but it is also difficult to rule them out completely. One should frequently keep tabs on the bonuses page to keep track of new offers.





Disclaimer: Bet365 Terms and Conditions apply / New Customers Only / Commercial content / 18+ | Gamble Responsibly

This review is based on a personal experience of the Bet365 offers and was last updated in December 2021. For further information, kindly visit the bet365 official website.