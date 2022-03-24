Advantages of the Megapari App in India

Megapari App is not the usual adaptation of betting site for mobile devices, it is a full-fledged mobile application developed on a separate platform. In terms of features, the app is as good as the website.



You can install the Megapari App on any modern mobile gadgets running Android or iOS - https://megaparibet.in/mobile/. It is one of the most stable, convenient and productive cricket betting apps.



The app will not only give you access to the usual sports betting, you will also be able to deposit and withdraw your winnings, talk to the technical support team and much more!



Megapari App benefits:

Great welcome bonus for new players of up to 9,000 rupees;

Access to all the functionality of the desktop version of the bookmaker's website;

More than 40 varieties of sports disciplines to bet on.

Disadvantages of the app:

Unable to install from the PlayMarket catalog;

No visual adjustments.

How to Download Megapari App

As already mentioned, the Android version cannot be downloaded from the official Play Market catalog, as Google policy implies a ban on the distribution of software that offers gambling for real money.

To install Megapari apk, use the following instructions:



Open the Megapari website in any mobile browser on your Android device;

Go to "Smartphone App" section;

Choose the Android version and download the apk file to your smartphone or tablet;

Go to your device settings;

Go to the security settings section;

Allow installation of third-party apps from unknown sources;

Run the downloaded apk file and install the app;

Now you will be able to register a new account or log in with your credentials.

Megapari Android system requirements:



Operating system version: 6.1 or higher;

Memory capacity: not less than 2 Gb;

Free space: at least 50 Mb;

Processor frequency: 1.5 GHz and higher.

List of popular supported gadgets:



Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 9;

LG G7;

Oppo A53;

Motorola E7i;

Lenovo K6 Note;

One Plus 6;

Xiaomi Mi 6;

Huawei Honor 9;

Nokia G20.

Owners of iPhones and iPads will be able to download the application from the AppStore catalog, without any preconfiguration of the device. To do this, open the Megapari website in the Safari mobile browser and go to the "Smartphone App" section. Then choose the iOS version and you will be redirected to the Megapari App page in the AppStore, from where you will be able to install the application on your gadget.



System requirements of Megapari App for iOS:



Operating system version: 8.0 or higher;

Memory capacity: at least 1 Gb;

Free space: at least 65 Mb;

Processor frequency: 1.2 GHz and higher.

The application works correctly on all iPhones starting from version 6S, as well as iPad 3, 4, Mini, Air, Pro.



Updating the Megapari App

The installed application is updated automatically. Each time you launch the application, it checks if it needs to be updated. In case you need to download any patches or add-ons, the application will send you a notification and a request for such download. After your confirmation, all other actions will be performed automatically.

If you have trouble updating the Megapari App, simply delete the application and download it again from the bookmaker's official website or AppStore catalog.