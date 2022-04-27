Advanced tips to improve your sports wagering skills

Sports betting is one of the most exhilarating pastimes out there, and it rarely requires much skill if you are a punter who is simply looking to enjoy yourself and have something extra to anticipate during a game. This approach to wagering will typically result in a loss of money in the long run, which, while not a problem for responsible recreational punters, will not satisfy everyone.



Becoming a successful and skillful punter is easier said than done, of course, but the following tips will be of great help. You will see that, with time, you will steadily improve, and bankroll will follow suit.

Shop Around

Sticking to one sportsbook makes wagering very straightforward. If you wish to place bets with the best odds possible, however, it will simply not do. Instead, it is best to create accounts at multiple bookmakers, and this way, you will be able to try line shopping as advised by sportsbettingday.

Line shopping is the practice of comparing the odds of an event between different bookies. You can then decide which odds might not be worth the hassle and which ones have the best overall value. This is especially useful when you are wagering on a live game due to the fact that the odds fluctuate frequently, and bets can very quickly lose or gain value while an event is underway. While line shopping does take extra time, it is beneficial for your bankroll. In addition, it will train you to evaluate the odds, which is a valuable skill to have.

Take Advantage of Bankroll Management Techniques

Making sure that you never wager more than necessary is absolutely crucial for any soon-to-be skilled punter. After all, being careless with your bankroll can easily leave you with no funds to wager with.

Thankfully, bankroll management strategies can go a long way toward making the process easier and more organized. There are many strategies you can pick from, such as the Paroli and the Martingale formulas, where you double your stake depending on whether you win or lose. With the Kelly criterion, Maria staking bankroll, and flat betting, on the other hand, the amount your stake is reliant on your bankroll.

Do keep in mind that while these techniques will not tell you outright what outcomes to choose in order to win. Instead, they are useful self-discipline tools that help you avoid emotional betting.

Consider Trying Value Betting

Value betting is a cut above simply comparing the odds of events and finding which option is better. This is a sharp wagering technique where you take advantage of odds that underestimate the probability of an outcome. For instance, if a sportsbook gives a coin flip odds of 2.5, that is a value bet, seeing as the actual odds of getting heads or tails are 2.00 for each outcome.

This strategy requires a way of thinking that is a far cry from traditional wagering. It is mainly the odds that will affect your wagering decisions, and your profits per bet will also be fairly small. This does not change the fact that it is a great way to make money off of sports wagering long-term, so it is definitely worth giving a try if you wish to up your betting game.

Keep a Record of Your Bets

While not a particularly entertaining part of wagering on sports, keeping a spreadsheet of your bets is something that needs doing nonetheless. This will help you estimate whether you are winning or losing money long term. We call this return on investment, and the formula is very simple: ROI = (profit/investment)x100. To give an idea of how it works, let us say you placed a $50 bet on odds of 1.2, and you won. The total payout is $60, and your profit is $10. The ROI of this bet is, therefore: (10/50)x100 = 20%.

As for the information you need to keep track of, it includes things such as the date of the event, what type of bet it was, how much money you wagered, the odds, and how much you won or lost. This will also give you an idea of how well you have done and if you need to make any changes to your wagering habits.