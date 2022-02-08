Is 10Cric Legal in India - A Review

10Cric India is a betting brand that has been providing a great option for Indian punters in the last few years. Yet, newcomers have every right to be skeptical about the brand even with its reputation. The immediate question that comes to the fore during such a skeptical moment would be "Is 10cric legal in India?"

Betting with 10Cric India

10Cric India is a brand that has been catering to the Indian public over the last five years. The brand itself was started in 2012. It is a part of the Chancier B.V Limited Company. Unlike many other companies that tend to own multiple casinos and sports betting brands, Chancier B.V has its entire focus on 10Cric. The greater involvement from behind the scenes ensures a stable and safe operating system.

The legality of online casinos in India continues to be in the grey area. There are no strict rules and regulations regarding the operation of online casinos in India. At the same time, brands have been operating in the country for several years. These brands are able to conduct their operations as a result of being backed by licenses from reputed names like Curacao e-Gaming, Malta Gaming Authority, and the UK Gambling Commission.



License and reputation

Like any other sports betting and online casino brand, 10Cric has a license that enables its operations in different parts of the world. The 10Cric license comes from the government of Curacao. The gaming sublicense provided by Curacao e-Gaming allows the brand to provide its products in different parts of the world. This license also makes it possible to use the gaming software. A license is provided only after careful analysis of the platform as a whole.

This 10Cric review in India is also aware of the reputation carried over by the brand. After having built its presence in India for the last 5+ years, 10Cric has been able to generate a huge user base. The reputation alone is not sufficient to make an online casino legal, but the license that backs 10Cric makes a lot of difference when combined with the reputation.

Safety features undertaken by the brand

There are many online casinos that operate in India. One of the key aspects that reassure the user about using a betting platform would be the safety features available to protect and safeguard users. In this regard, 10Cric India manages to hit all the right notes by having a string of safety features. The first of those features will be encryption, which is absolutely necessary to make sure that the data being sent to and forth the system are prevented from prying eyes.

This 10Cric review also came across a stringent set of systems that are designed to prevent the misuse of the credit card information. Every transaction made using a credit card is done on a secure line by following the transfer protocols. The entire site is covered by a firewall feature that automatically logs out inactive users after a certain period.

In order to ensure fairness of the systems and games being used on the site, 10Cric goes with the Random Number Generator which is very sophisticated. Every user takes the plunge into an online casino or sportsbook knowing that they would have a fair opportunity at coming out successful. For this reason, frequent tests are undergone with the Random Number Generator to make sure that the games are regularly tested for fairness and to ascertain that the outputs are completely random.

10cric is very keen on making sure that it is not breaking any legal boundaries even in the payment options. Only the very best choices are presented to the user and these are also some of the most popular payment options recognized around the world. For the deposits, users can use options like NETELLER, Skrill, or bank transfer amongst others. The popular credit card options of Visa and MasterCard are also supported.

Similarly, the withdrawal segment also has a couple of options that are only trustworthy, safe, and secure. As long as the Indian government does not have any stance on certain payment options, they continue to be available on 10cric to make sure that the brand stays on the right side of the legal line.

The legality of online casinos and sportsbooks in India is very questionable. However, 10cric manages to survive in the market by virtue of being proactive in the various spaces. The interests of the user are being put in front by 10cric. The valid license being held by the brand also makes a huge difference and it continues to be a legal option in India for betting on sports and playing casino games.

