10cric Bonus Code - Sportsbook and casino welcome offers

10Cric is one of the brands to consider when Indians want to bet on cricket. At the same time, the availability of a 10Cric bonus code completely changes the dynamic when it comes to how this platform would be used. For this reason, it is important to dig deeper and find out the intricacies of this code.

Bonus offers available with the 10Cric bonus code:

One can claim a number of significant advantages when they sign up on 10Cric the first time. Some of the crucial advantages will come in the form of bonuses that can be claimed using a 10Cric bonus code. The top ones are:

Welcome Offer Sports: Get 150% first deposit match up to 30,000 INR + 10 free spins

Welcome Offer Casino: Grab up to 70,000 INR based on the first three deposits

Weekly sports reload: Receive up to 3000 INR every week with a 30% deposit boost

Detailed Info on Top Bonuses

The welcome sports offer handed over by 10Cric to its new customers can be quite rewarding, as up to 30,000 INR along with 10 free spins are up for grabs. A 150% deposit match is applied to each of the first three deposits as long as they are about 1000 INR but under 10,000 INR. If the deposit crosses the maximum threshold, uses standard receive an additional 10% boost. Furthermore, the free spins would be applicable on the 10Cric Wild Wickets game. Once received, the bonus and deposit amount would have to be wagered 12x times on sports bets with minimum odds of 1.60.

The casino offer stands at an impressive 70,000 INR and this bonus will be spread over the first three deposits made by the player. For the first tranche of the bonus, the first deposit will be matched at 100% and this will be limited to 20,000 INR. The second tranche offers a maximum of 25,000 INR by matching the second deposit at 75%. The final tranche of 25,000 INR is provided by matching with a deposit at 50%. The minimum deposit amount required for this offer is 1000 INR. Once an offer is received, users have to wager the bonus at least 35 times before it can be withdrawn. This rollover requirement needs to be completed within 15 days.

The 'Weekly Sports Reload' offer comes in with attractive figures of a 30% boost to deposits made by a player every week. A player would qualify for this offer with a special 10Cric bonus code. Furthermore, they also have to deposit at least 2000 INR. This offer is available only once per week.





Steps for opening an account with 10Cric



The process of opening an account with the 10Cric bonus code is a three-stage process. They are:

Visiting the official site using the above link so that you are directed to the correct site Clicking on the 'join now' button to initiate the three-step process Providing personal information like name, date of birth, and email will be the first step Offering contact information including address and phone number will be the second step Providing account confirmation with preferred currency, username, and password will be the third and final step

This entire process should not take more than five minutes and users will be able to enter into the 10Cric as members once the verification process is complete.

Various bonuses offered to 10Cric customers

10Cric bonus code can come in handy at various stages in the user experience. One of the best ways will be to help claim offers like the sports and casino welcome offer. At the same time, there are also other bonuses to consider on the platform.

The weekly casino reload is one such offer that has the potential to provide a 30% boost on the deposit each week. The user can claim is offered only once per week and it is also limited to a maximum of 3000 INR in bonuses per week.

The 'Game of the Week Cashback' is a campaign that has the potential to provide up to 5000 INR in cashback per week. The user has to play the 'live game of the week' which changes every week. A cashback of up to 10% – limited to 5000 INR – is provided if users do not end up successful.

Common questions about the 10Cric bonus code

Can players trust and depend on the 10Cric site?

Yes, 10Cric is a dependable and trustworthy site that has been around the corner for several years. It is also a licensed and regulated gambling destination.

What is the need for a promo code?

The 10Cric bonus code can come in handy when users want to experience the platform with little risk to their own funds.

Should users bear fees for using any of the deposit options?

There are no fees associated with using any of the deposit options listed by 10Cric as long as the user is able to meet the minimum deposit requirements. In most cases, this would be around 1000 INR.

What are the license accreditations available for 10Cric?

Curacao Gaming Board is the body that licenses and regulates the various actions of 10Cric.

How many times do the players receive the welcome offer?

A player can get the welcome offer only once. If the player has opened up multiple accounts to claim the bonus on multiple occasions, they could be subjected to suspension almost immediately.

Can players use Indian rupees on the platform?

The support for Indian rupees is one of the strengths of 10Cric. Apart from providing support to the Indian rupees as a currency option, 10Cric even provides bonuses through INR.

Can members delete accounts if they decide on the same?

Yes, 10Cric provides the option of deleting accounts of the user who no longer wants to carry the association with the brand. One can get contact the customer support department regarding the same.

What is the minimum time taken for withdrawals?

The withdrawals requested on the 10Cric will take around 48 hours to get processed and sent over to the user. The time taken for withdrawal completion depends on the payment option.

Can users find details about the validity of a bonus?

One can learn about the validity of individual bonuses by heading over to the accounts section. Here, the details will be available in the 'bonus information' tab.

Is it possible to cancel bonuses?

Yes, users will be able to cancel bonuses by getting in touch with the customer support segment. Alternatively, the majority of the bonuses would expire if left unused until the campaign is over.

A closer look at the betting choices for 10Cric customers

Options open to sports punters





There is no hiding from the fact that 10Cric is a destination that is primarily designed for cricket fans. However, there should be no shortage of options when trying to wager on other sports. The overall list of sports covered by 10Cric manages to hit the 30+ mark. This is a commendable figure for any sportsbook, as it means that a decent variety of betting options will be available to a punter at all times. Apart from sports, users will also get opportunities to wager on current affairs and politics as well.



The pre-match markets are significantly greater in quantity and they are accompanied by a decent selection of live markets as well. For those who want to bet on long-term events, the outright markets happen to offer decent coverage.

Choices available in the casino section

The casino segment of 10Cric manages to provide a decent variety of options. The slots and Jackpot titles are the most popular, but 10Cric is also aware that a significant chunk of its users come from India. Therefore, there are popular Indian titles like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar in their live section of the casino. Many of the live dealer games are variations of blackjack and roulette. The titles and the casino section of 10Cric are very flexible, as they can be used to wager from as was Rs. 10. The modern nature of the website design means that one can easily go through the different gaming options, which are from different developers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, SuperSpade, and more.

User Experience

10Cric might just be one of the best-designed online gambling sites available today. It does not try to stand out from the crowd with an over-the-top design. Instead, simplicity seems to be the ethos when it comes to 10Cric, which manages to integrate all options on the site in a beautiful way.

Customer Support Quality

There are only a couple of options available for customer support. The primary options that a user can consider when they need to solve a problem or make an enquiry would be live chat, telephone, or email. Nevertheless, all of these options are open 24 x 7. Furthermore, the user also has the advantage of being able to use the FAQ section, which has information on most of the topics like withdrawals, payments, bonuses, and more. One of the biggest disappointments of 10Cric support will be the live chat feature, which is made possible via a bot rather than an actual person. As a result, it is often not very effective unlike other options.

Banking Options

Deposit

The process of adding fonts into the 10Cric account is very easy thanks to the numerous payment options like:

Visa

MasterCard

Bank transfer

AstroPay

NETELLER

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin

A minimum deposit amount of 1000 INR is required by most of these deposit options. For example, the minimum amount required by VISA and MasterCard would be in the region of 750 INR. However, NETELLER has a higher minimum deposit figure of 1000 INR. Since there is support for Indian rupees, users need not spend an excessive amount of funds on currency conversion or fees.

Withdrawals

The withdrawal section also has a similar set of options as on the deposit page. The user would be getting the advantage of a minimum withdrawal figure of 500 INR in most cases, while the NETELLER and Skrill options will work as long as the user has a 1000 INR balance. A major advantage with 10Cric will be the lack of withdrawal fees or transaction fees. Therefore, users should have no trouble taking out the bonus received through the 10Cric bonus code.

Experience of 10Cric on mobile devices

10Cric offers a smooth experience from mobile devices through apps that are purpose-built for Android or iOS devices. Enough care has gone into making sure that all of the features found on the desktop site does make it across the app. As a result, users will be getting the same kind of betting and casino gaming experience is on the desktop site. There is absolutely no lag irrespective of the device performance. The app also provides smooth navigation through the different sectors.





Pros & Cons



Pros

Excellent betting offers for cricket punters

The interface is very well-designed

Acceptance of Indian rupees

Mobile betting app is smooth and attractive

Cons



Deposit limits can be inconsistent

One could spend a long time to find less-popular betting markets



Lack of live streams on cricket matches



Less number of withdrawal options



A comprehensive review of 10Cric: Unrivalled Cricket Betting Experience

There is no doubt that 10Cric is excellent for betting on sports – especially cricket – and it also has a decent online casino gaming experience as well. For someone from India, 10Cric would be a brilliant option if they are particularly into cricket betting, which is the mainstay of this brand. The excellent collection of live betting markets coupled with the low margins make it a strong choice. At the same time, 10Cric offers a modern interface that loads up fast even on mediocre networks. 10Cric bonus code is an excellent way to get the best out of the platform. There are some niggles like the live streaming service that can do with improvement. Overall, users are unlikely to go wrong with 10Cric as their choice for placing cricket or sporting bets.