ISL: The curious case of the Apuia's transfer to Mumbai City

The news is out there and Indian football fans know it by now. Lalengmawia or Apuia, NorthEast United's star of last season, is on the verge of being roped in by Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC on a long-term contract. And undoubtedly, they have had to break the bank to seal the transfer.



Indeed, it is one of the most high profile domestic transfers of this window, but what makes the entire deal more interesting are the underlying layers.

To understand the whole picture, for a layman, one must know how transfers work out in the world of football, especially Indian football.

First of all, a said club has to be attracted to a said player, his abilities. They have to be interested, and once they are interested, the next step is approaching the player or the player's representatives. This is done to understand the said player's willingness to join the said club. Once the player is willing and personal terms are agreed in principle, the said club reaches out to the player's parent club (considering the player is not a free agent) and negotiates over the transfer fee.

Once a transfer fee is agreed upon, the rest of the steps are just formalities. This is the simple case when only one club is interested in the said player. But whenever there is more than one club involved, a bidding war ensues, and that's when things get interesting.

Now, coming to Apuia's case, obviously, over the summer several clubs have expressed interest in the 20-year-old midfielder who lit up the ISL last season and, on the back of his performances, was even called up to the senior national team. In fact, he went further to make his debut in national colours.

Two of the clubs who had the means to sign Apuia and were going head to head to rope him in were Mumbai City, of course, and ATK Mohun Bagan, again, of course.