Beacons who lit the way for women’s football in India

It is said that while the Indian men's football team reaching a FIFA World Cup is a 'debate' that returns every four years, it is the women's team which is putting up a much better show on the international stage.



The Indian women's team, bolstered by the Rangers-returned Bala Devi, has already made the second round of the women's AFC Olympics qualifiers for Paris 2024, which round of matches are scheduled for October this year.

Last year, India also hosted the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup. From all signs, it would seem women's football is headed in the right direction in our country. Here's a look at some Indian players who have done outstanding jobs for women's football.

1) Shanti Mallick

A footballer from a different era, Shanti Mallick﻿ was the first female footballer to get the prestigious Arjuna Award, back in 1983. She played in an era when FIFA did not recognise the federation which oversaw women's football in India, so many of her best showings came in unofficial matches.

A technically gifted footballer and a legend of her times, Shanti Mallick spends most of her time these days coaching future generations of girls and thinking back if her generation ever got their due.

Football Coaching on Super Sunday by Ms.Shanti Mallick,former International and Arjuna Awardee @ChirantaniClubb pic.twitter.com/74EJIN829o — Chirantani Club (@ChirantaniClubb) December 7, 2015

2) Oinam Bembem Devi

Often called the Durga (savior deity) in Indian football, Bembem Devi is the one who probably inspired all female footballers playing today, and continues doing so as a coach. Bembem Devi made her debut for India at the age of 15 and played for the team for 21 years and finally took retirement in 2016.

The midfielder has played 85 matches for the national team and scored 32 goals. Under her captaincy, the Indian women's football team won three back-to-back SAFF Cup titles (2010 in Bangladesh, 2012 in Sri Lanka and 2014 in Pakistan) and two South Asian Games gold medals (2010 in Bangladesh and 2016 in India).

In 2017, she was the second female footballer to be conferred with the Arjun Award after Malik. Three years later, she became the first woman footballer to win the Padma Shri. At present, she is a mentor and coach for the junior national teams.



3) Bala Devi

One of the earliest footballers to have been inspired by Bembem Devi, Bala Devi made her debut for India at the age of 15 in 2005. She played 58 international games and scored 52 goals.

She signed for European heavyweights Rangers FC in the Scottish Women's Premier League in 2020. She was the first Asian recruit for the club. She also donned the prestigious No 10 jersey. She became the first Indian woman to score in a professional European league that same year.

She won AIFF Women's Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

4) Aditi Chauhan

The national team's goalkeeper, Aditi Chauhan is among the best female football players in India. She is also one of the players who have managed to sign a contract with a big European club. In her case, it was with England's West Ham.

A lynchpin at the back for the national team for years now, Aditi Chauhan is one of the most recognisable faces in Indian women's football.



5) Ashalata Devi

Considered to be one of the finest defenders in Asia, Ashalata Devi has led the Indian team to some of their recent glories. She led the team to the second round of the AFC qualifiers before Tokyo 2020, as the senior team reached that stage for the first time. She also led the team to the title at the 2019 South Asia Games.

She has also played for overseas clubs, turning up for Maldivian club New Radiant. She was honored by the AIFF as Women's Player of the Year in 2019 and her name was also shortlisted for the AFC Player of the Year in 2019.