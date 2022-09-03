The ESFI Mess - CWG medal winner alleges lack of transparency, respect

"The manner in which ESFI treats us is not right. Things seemed to have improved a bit post our Commonwealth Games medal, but it was all a ruse. It has only gone downhill since then," quipped Moin Ejaz, the captain of the Indian bronze medal-winning DOTA 2 team in Birmingham, right at the start of his conversation with The Bridge.

The Indian esports industry was on Wednesday hit with a major controversy when Moin Ejaz in a long Facebook post accused the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) of forcing the CWG bronze medal-winning 'Team Whoops' to continue playing together until the 2023 Asian Games next year when the players themselves wanted a change in the outfit. ESFI soon hit back, citing that they received a complaint from a teammate accusing Ejaz of playing politics, adding that the team for the Asian Games cannot be changed due to rules set by the Asian Esports Federation (AESF).



What followed was even uglier. Moin Ejaz called out the national federation for almost having sabotaged their CWG campaign before it even started. Speaking from Bangalore, where he is currently playing a tournament, Moin Ejaz aka 'No Chanc3' mentioned that 'Team Whoops' was formed just three months ago with the sole objective of competing in Asian Regional Qualifiers. But they ended up winning and qualifying for the Asian Games, before bagging bronze in the Commonwealth Games. "The CWG was the first international tournament for three of our players. For a better performance at Asian Games, we felt we needed a change in roster," Ejaz said. "Our substitute at CWG had not played DOTA 2 in almost 3-4 years. We are grateful we did not require his services in Birmingham, but how can we play with the same team now when we know there is a massive scope for improvement?" he asked. "The entire team is on board with a roster change. Even the guy we want to replace knows this is the best way forward for us, but ESFI doesn't understand. They, in fact, called us on Discord and demeaned and started trash-talking us," he said. Roster changes in Esports are quite common, especially in a team which is not contracted. "We do not have any contract with the ESFI. I do not understand how they can force us to stick and play together," said Ejaz. The captain further revealed that the team has been threatened that they will have to forfeit from all upcoming tournaments if they do not stick to their roster. A rival team has also been sent an email by the federation on preparing for the World Esports Championships – a competition where Team Whoops was expected to participate. "I came to know from a friend who plays in 'Team Avengers' that the ESFI has already sent them a mail asking them for their passport details for the World Esports Championships. We are yet to receive any official communication from ESFI on why we will not be competing," he alleged. Sabotaging CWG Moin Ejaz also accused ESFI of sabotaging the team's chances at the Commonwealth Esports Championships - and an extended saga regarding sponsors. "We were playing the CWG qualifiers and waiting in the lobby for the match to start. At this point ESFI called us on Discord and asked us to pull out of the event stating they don't have sponsors to send us to Birmingham," he stated. Ejaz said he managed to convince them that he would find a sponsor on his own and then went on to win the qualifiers with the team. "I had met a person some time back who was eager to help us out. I went back to him and he came onboard as our manager and even brought in a set of sponsors. He convinced ESFI to let us play," he said.

Bronze medal winners Team India (Dota2) issue with ESFI



Read: https://t.co/tJcQXV4i5D — Moin Ejaz (@NO_Chanc3) August 31, 2022



The ESFI asked for INR 10 lakh from the sponsors to send the team to CWG, whilst not being transparent with how this amount would be used, he said. "They first asked for INR 10 lakh from the sponsors, which they agreed on. Then they stated that the federation will look after all the bookings and costs and that the sponsors will have to reimburse them if the amount goes beyond that. This forced them to back out," Ejaz said. The skipper also added that there were two more parties willing to sponsor the team, but ESFI's never-ending monetary demands forced them out as well. This was informed to the team just two weeks before the Commonwealth Games. When contacted, the ESFI brushed off the issue stating that the "players should focus on the game and can connect ESFI to potential sponsors." They also mentioned that the players should know the "difference between a sponsor and a potential sponsor". 'Forced to pay out of our pockets' Ejaz said that the team was forced to pay out of their own pockets for their visa process and tickets to reach New Delhi. "We paid out of our own pockets for our visa and our tickets to Delhi and back. I personally burnt around INR.30,000 out of my own pocket to get a chance to compete in the Commonwealth Games," he stated.

The Indian DOTA 2 Team after being felicitated by IOA

The team was also forced to apply for the costlier priority visa, he said.

"The ESFI kept telling us to apply for priority visa, even though they knew we did not have the means to do it. Priority visa is way costlier than the normal visa. Yes, we would have probably got the visa easier, but we had no means to confirm it. The federation never gave us a confirmation on whether we will get the visa for sure even if we apply on priority. We eventually took the normal route," he stated.

According to him, the team was also threatened with forceful withdrawal from the Commonwealth Games even if one of the players failed to get his visa cleared. No monetary rewards or reimbursement Moin Ejaz also revealed that they have not received any monetary rewards even after winning a medal in Birmingham. "Forget about rewards, they said they will reimburse the visa and ticket money, but we are yet to receive that as well," he said. The ESFI in its statement to The Bridge said that they have asked the team to raise an invoice for the reimbursement amount. No Transparency The major issue with ESFI is the lack of transparency, said Moin Ejaz. The gamer stated that there were some logos on the players' jerseys during CWG, but none of them knew how the sponsorship process had panned out. "ESFI always maintained that they do not have to answer us regarding any sponsorship details. We do not have the right to question them. There is a complete lack of transparency," he stated. "This is not the first time when ESFI has been through this mess. You might know what happened during the 2018 Asian Games," added Moin, reminding us of the series of tweets put out by Counter-Strike professional Sudhen 'Bleh' Wahengham four years back about some sloppy contracts the federation made the players sign. "This is not the first time when ESFI has been through this mess. You might know what happened during the 2018 Asian Games," added Moin,



