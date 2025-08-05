CWG 2030: Official delegation in Ahmedabad for venue assessment

A high-level delegation from Commonwealth Sport, headed by Director of Games Darren Hall, begins a crucial three-day visit to Ahmedabad on Tuesday, marking a significant step in India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The team, which landed in New Delhi on Sunday, is in the country to inspect proposed venues and engage with Gujarat government officials. Ahmedabad has been nominated as the host city in India’s formal Expression of Interest submitted earlier this year.

“Yes, a team from Commonwealth Sport is in New Delhi and will visit Ahmedabad from August 5 to 7,” a source, familiar with the developments, was quoted as saying by PTI.

The delegation has already met with representatives of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the capital.

The timing of the visit is seen as favourable for India, especially after Canada officially withdrew from the race last month, increasing India’s chances of winning the bid. A larger delegation from Commonwealth Sport is also expected to visit India later this month.

The final bid documents are due by August 31, and the decision on the host city will be taken during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow in the last week of November 2025.

Speaking previously, IOA executive member Harpal Singh, who also serves on the Sports Committee of Commonwealth Sport, had highlighted key selection criteria: “The host selection will focus on sustainability, centralized athletic infrastructure, and regional flexibility in planning and execution.”

The current inspection in Ahmedabad is expected to evaluate these parameters in detail. If India is selected, it will be the country's second time hosting the Games after the 2010 edition in New Delhi — a move that could further solidify India’s growing presence on the global sporting stage.