BREAKING – ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC signs Jamaican forward Kevaughn Frater

Defending ISL Champions Bengaluru FC signs of Jamaican international striker Kevaughn Frater, The Bridge could confirm.

Frater who played for American soccer team New Mexico United in USL Championships will replace Bengaluru’s injured midfielder Raphael Augusto from Brazil.

Kevaughn Frater is one of four players to have earned selection to the Jamaica National Team last year. The 24-year-old recorded 14 goals and five assists in 30 Championship appearances for New Mexico in the club’s inaugural season.

Bengaluru FC might not end up at the top spot this season and might just miss out on being rewarded the AFC Champions League spot.

The Blues lost their grip after dropping points in the latest set of fixtures as ATK and FC Goa, placed first and second respectively, both racked up wins to confirm their qualification for the playoffs. Bengaluru’s draw against Chennaiyin FC also benefited Mumbai City, who consolidated their place in the fourth spot after a comeback victory against Jamshedpur FC.