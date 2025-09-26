Boxing: Chennai to host the historic first edition of BFI Cup 2025

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will host the inaugural BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai from October 1 to 7, offering a stage for emerging boxers to showcase their skills and for established athletes to test their preparations ahead of major competitions.

The championship will feature ten weight categories each for men and women, aligned with World Boxing standards.

The men’s divisions will range from 47–50 kg up to 90+ kg, while the women’s categories span from 45–48 kg to 80+ kg, making it one of the most prestigious domestic boxing events.

Each bout will consist of three rounds of three minutes with a one-minute rest between rounds, scored under the 10-point must system, and conducted according to World Boxing technical and competition rules.

Gold and silver medalists will earn a spot in the Elite National coaching camp, highlighting the tournament’s importance in shaping India’s boxing future.

🥊 Get Ready for BFI Cup 2025! 🥊

The countdown is on for one of the biggest boxing showdowns of the year!



🔥 Ten elite Men’s & Women’s categories

🏆 A chance to join the National Camp

📍 Venue: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Kelambakkam, Chennai pic.twitter.com/2BjL6vehn9 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 26, 2025

“Indian boxing is clearly on the rise, and the BFI’s athlete-centric approach is yielding results. The BFI Cup 2025 is a critical step forward, giving young boxers an opportunity to make their mark at the national level,” BFI President Ajay Singh told IANS, adding that such tournaments allow top boxers to gauge their readiness while helping the federation identify new talent.

Eligibility for the event is extensive, including the top eight units or boards from the 8th Elite Nationals, participants from the last two Elite National Championships, Indian team members from the 2024 and 2025 Asian U-22 Championships, medallists from international competitions since 2022, and winners from the Goa and Uttarakhand National Games as well as the 6th Youth Nation.

Entries will be accepted only through official state associations or boards.

The BFI Cup 2025 follows India’s impressive performance at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, where the country secured two golds, one silver, and a bronze - its best-ever medal tally abroad.

India will also host the World Boxing Cup Finale later this year, aiming to build on the success of the first two legs in Brazil and Kazakhstan.

The tournament schedule begins with arrivals and sports entry checks on September 30, followed by the draw in the evening, competition from October 1 to 7, and departures on October 8 at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Kelambakkam, Chennai.