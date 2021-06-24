Shivpal Singh, India's second hope at the javelin throw seeks to take family tradition to the next level

"It's a dream that all of us saw", Shivpal Singh says, referring to the drive to reach the Tokyo Olympics being far from just his own. Coming from a family with a long line of Javelin throwers, his whole family shared the dream with him. The Surreal vision of reaching the Olympics became a reality with a throw of 85.47 at the ACNW league meeting in South Africa in March 2020. Singh became the second Athlete to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics after Neeraj Chopra, who had qualified with a throw of 87.86 at another ACNW event in January 2020. Previously Shivpal had clinched the bronze at the Asian Athletics Championship with a throw of 86.23m in 2019.

It seems the art of spear throwing runs in the Singh household; hence, it was not a surprise when Shivpal took up the sport. Jagmohan Singh, a former National champion, laid the foundation for the Singh family. "My grandad was into javelin, my uncle, Jagmohan, is a former national champion, and my dad (Ramasaray) and uncle (Shivpujan) were good too," says Shivpal. "Now, even my younger brother Nandkishore is a javelin thrower. Two of my cousins are training in Etawah too. So, I don't think it's a surprise that I got into the sport." Singh boasts proudly.



When asked about what inspired him to pick the sport of Javelin, he says, "I was fat as a kid. Overweight, I would say," he says. "I think I was around 12-13 when my parents decided to send me to my uncle in New Delhi. They just wanted me to be fit. Javelin was never a goal. One could say Javelin was the byproduct since my uncle was a javelin thrower himself."





Even though phenomenal, Singh's achievements and talent rarely get the spotlight, which shines brightly upon fellow Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Singh asserts this has not hurt his relationship with Chopra instead helped him become a better thrower. "It's great! I enjoy whenever Neeraj is around. First, you can have someone to compete against, and then it's quite fun. You get to talk to Javelin a lot. We discuss our techniques, what needs to be done to improve ourselves, and so on."



Indian has a poor record in track and field events at the Olympics without a single medal to show for it. Let's hope it changes this time around and sets a precedent for future Track and Field Indian Athletes to make a significant mark on a global level.







