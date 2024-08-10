Neeraj Chopra and the art of fueling hope

The 2024 Olympic Games at Paris have been rather peculiar for India.

There were ordinary days and good ones. But there were other days that were outright bad, if not harrowing - think Vinesh Phogat's disqualification.

Yet, no day was like the 8th of August, when the entire country stayed awake past midnight to watch Neeraj Chopra in the Javelin Throw final.



In the past week, the reaction to every bad result or heartbreaking finish was, "Neeraj is yet to come, he won't disappoint". "Neeraj will bring us the gold". "Our champion Neeraj will play soon."

Such has been the aura of the 'golden body', the man who gave people hope.

Neeraj Chopra and a billion hopes

With one gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old captured a billion hearts and had himself immortalized in the top echelons of Indian sporting history.

Thereafter, every time Neeraj tossed a javelin anywhere in the world, there was hope. Hope of finishing first or at least securing a podium finish.

And he delivered.

Competition after competition and tourney after tourney, the man from Haryana delivered and turned those hopes into reality.

He became the first Indian man to win a medal at the 2022 Athletics World Championships with a silver medal. Later, he would upgrade it to gold at the 2023 edition.

Consistency is the key to fulfilling the hope

The connection between consistency and hope is very much intertwined and profound.

If one has to move toward excellence, hope is the catalyst that motivates while consistency turns those aspirations into reality.

While hope gives direction and motivation, consistency is what sustains progress over time.

Out of 16 competitions he entered after the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj won nine and finished second in six.

Now that is a remarkable podium-finish certainty of near-100%

And the most remarkable aspect of Neeraj's journey is that the competition on the field has never mattered.



He has transcended the boundary of limitations, adapting to every challenge with the precision of a seasoned warrior, much like Optimus Prime, who evolves to meet every battle.

Like he adapted on the night of 8th August at the Stade De France, when a monster throw of 92.97m from Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan shocked the whole world.

Neeraj adjusted and threw 89.45m to make sure he within range.

While he couldn't better his second throw on the night, his second place finish meant that India had its first-ever double Olympic medalist in track and field.

In the cult classic The Shawshank Redemption, both Andy Dufresne (played by Tim Robbins) and Elyis Boyd 'Red' Redding (played by Morgan Freeman), have contrasting emotions about hope.



While Andy says, "Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies," Red says, "Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a man insane."

On the night of 8th August, hope dwindled and the dreams of gold crashed as well.

But then came the realisation, that as long as Neeraj Chopra steps out with a javelin in tow, hope shall remain eternal.

