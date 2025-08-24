Elbow injury forces Nandini Agasara out of World Athletics Championships

Reigning Asian heptathlon champion Nandini Agasara will not participate in next month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after failing to recover from an elbow injury, as per a report from PTI.

The 22-year-old, who won gold at the Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea, in May, had secured a provisional berth for the World Championships, scheduled from September 13–21. Her qualification came under the “area champion” rule, which grants automatic entry unless another athlete from the same region has a higher world ranking.

However, Nandini confirmed on Sunday that persistent pain in her left elbow has forced her to withdraw. “I am still undergoing rehab after the injury at the Asian Championships. I continue to feel pain in my left elbow. So, after consulting with my coach, I have decided not to compete at the World Championships,” she told PTI.

The injury occurred during her javelin throw event in Gumi, forcing her to complete the heptathlon with her elbow strapped, including the final 800m race. Despite the setback, she clinched the title.

Nandini stressed that her decision was guided by long-term goals. “Next year is crucial with the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Then there’s the Olympics in 2028, where I aim to perform well. Competing in Tokyo may worsen my injury,” she explained.

She remains optimistic about a full recovery before the 2026 season, with her rehabilitation progressing steadily.