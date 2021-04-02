India's Inspiration

Para-badminton player Manasi Joshi is an inspiration for a generation of sports lovers.

Horrific accident

Manasi lost her leg in a horrific road accident at the age of 23. It was amputated by doctors,

Chasing passion

Fitted with a prosthetic leg three months after the accident, she returned to the court to pursue her passion for badminton.

A comeback with a smash

Joshi won her first gold after 5 months in an office tournament against able-bodied players.

World Champion

Joshi won singles gold at the para-badminton world championships in 2019.

Recognition

Time magazine featured Joshi on their cover. America's famous Barbie doll created a Barbie modelled on her.

Her battle goes on

She now prepares for the Paralympics games in Tokyo where she wants to win a gold medal for India.