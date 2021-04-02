India's Inspiration
Para-badminton player Manasi Joshi is an inspiration for a generation of sports lovers.
Horrific accident
Manasi lost her leg in a horrific road accident at the age of 23. It was amputated by doctors,
Chasing passion
Fitted with a prosthetic leg three months after the accident, she returned to the court to pursue her passion for badminton.
A comeback with a smash
Joshi won her first gold after 5 months in an office tournament against able-bodied players.
World Champion
Joshi won singles gold at the para-badminton world championships in 2019.
Recognition
Time magazine featured Joshi on their cover. America's famous Barbie doll created a Barbie modelled on her.
Her battle goes on
She now prepares for the Paralympics games in Tokyo where she wants to win a gold medal for India.