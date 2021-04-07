The Bridge
Will IPL 2021 be cancelled?
Published on 7th April, 2021
The Bridge
First game of the season is less than two days away but the ever-increasing Covid cases have put the organisers in a fix.
The Bridge
India recorded over 1.15 lakh cases in the past 24 hours
The Bridge
Chennai, the host venue of the season opener reported almost 4000 cases yesterday
The Bridge
Several cricketers and staff including Axar Patel and Kiran More have also tested positive
The Bridge
Can BCCI be brave enough to cancel the tournament and prevent the spread of COVID?
What happens when a player tests positive in the bio-bubble?