Major records Virat Kohli can break in IPL 2021
By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 8th April, 2021
1. Virat needs 122 more runs to become the first cricketer in IPL history to achieve the 6000-run mark
2. With just 8 more games, Virat will become the first cricketer to play 200 IPL games for a single franchise
3. With 269 more runs, Virat will become the first Indian player to achieve the 10,000 T20 runs mark
4. With 2 more centuries, Virat could surpass Gayle to become the player with highest no. of centuries
5.Virat scored 973 runs in IPL 2016, given his form he could become the first to score 1000 runs in one IPL season.
