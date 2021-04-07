The Bridge
Chennai’s Nethra Kumanan becomes the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics
By Sayan Chatterjee
She is currently competing at the Mussanah Open Sailing Championship, which is an Afro-Asian Olympic qualifier event
The Bridge
After 10 races, she just has to finish the 10-boat Medal Race tomorrow to officially be recognised as ‘qualified’ for Tokyo
The Bridge
She was also the first Indian woman to win a medal (bronze) in the 2020 Sailing World Cup in Miami
The Bridge
The Bridge
The 22-year-old trains in the Canary Islands in Spain and also represented India in the 2014 and the 2018 Asian Games
Nethra is an engineering student at SRM college and attributes her calm temperament for her medal-winning performances
Tap here to know more