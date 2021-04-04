Women's Railways team led by Indian skipper Mithali Raj named the champions of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2021.
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Jharkhand were restricted to a below-par total of 167 in 50 overs
Chasing down the target, Railways secured a seven-wicket win.
Coming in at number 3, the in-form Punam Raut scored 59.
She stitched a wonderful 107 run stand for the second wicket with opener Sabbhineni Meghna, who scored 53.
It guided the railways side to win the trophy for the 12th time.