Shabaash Mithu - the most awaited sports biopic?
By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 1st April, 2021
Starring Taapsee Pannu, Shabaash Mithu is a biopic on India's cricket legend Mithali Raj
She recently became first Indian to score 10000 runs in women's international cricket
16 year-old Mithali made her debut in 1999 scoring an unbeaten 114 in her ODI debut
In 2019, she became the first woman to complete two decades in International cricket
The biopic was earlier scheduled to release on Feb 5, 2021. But is now delayed due to coronavirus.